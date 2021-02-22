Leafreport: Less than 1 in 4 CBD topicals contain the amount of CBD labeled

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD watchdog Leafreport worked with Canalysis Laboratories to test 40 CBD topicals. What they found was surprising — 31 of the 40 products contained the wrong amount of CBD; the amount of CBD found in the products ranged from 12% to 99% versus what was on the label.

Once again, these results show that inaccurate labeling and reporting is still a pervasive problem within the CBD industry, as Leafreport's reports on CBD oils , drinks , and edibles have previously suggested.

Topicals report summary

"These findings are similar to what we found in our previous report on edibles. This isn't surprising as topical products are more difficult to formulate than CBD oil and typically use smaller amounts of CBD, making it harder to maintain a consistent amount," said Lital Shafir, head of product at Leafreport.

Key Findings of the Topicals report include:

Only 9 of 40 tested topical products had CBD levels within 10% of the label, which is required for an A rating

11 products received the worst (F) rating for being off 30% or more from the label

The majority of the products (31 or 77.5%) contained more CBD than advertised

Lesser-known brands were more likely to perform poorly than major companies; however, there were a couple of small or new brands that received an A

While some variation is expected from a natural product like hemp-derived CBD, it should still be within reasonable levels. Industry experts recommend that cannabis products should contain cannabinoid levels that are within 10% of the advertised amount. As such, a CBD product should contain anywhere from 90% to 110% of the amount stated on the label to be considered accurate.

"These tests are important when shopping for CBD because there's no regulation preventing companies from selling low-quality products that have incorrect CBD levels or carry contaminants," said Shafir. "The most important third-party test is called a potency or cannabinoid profile. It shows the amounts of CBD and other cannabinoids in a CBD product to verify the company's claims."

Verifying the label accuracy of a CBD product is important for several reasons, in particular, it guarantees to the customer—who may be seeking CBD as a potential therapy for a medical issue—is getting what they paid for.

"Compared to our previous reports, these findings suggest that topical CBD products are not as accurate CBD oils. We expected this because topicals are harder to formulate, requiring the blending of CBD with many other ingredients," said Shafir.

To read the full report from Leafreport: https://www.leafreport.com/education/cbd-topicals-market-report-9816

About Leafreport

Leafreport is a science-based, peer-reviewed website designed to help consumers navigate the landscape of CBD. The company's mission is to introduce transparency into the CBD industry through its patient-focused, educational content and medical reviews. The company medical review team consists of physicians, chemists, nutritionists, pharmacists, chemists and naturopaths.

Contact:

Lital Shafir

Head of product

[email protected]

SOURCE LeafReport

Related Links

https://www.leafreport.com/

