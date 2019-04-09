LeafyQuick, the First and Only CBD Delivery Service in Chicago, Announces Launch

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When we are hungry we call Grubhub, DoorDash and others that deliver within few hours. But, when we need CBD products, we are forced to find the nearest store or order online. Existing shipping and delivery options take anywhere from 2 - 6 days depending on the service and location and the same day deliveries cost a fortune. So what if you need CBD delivered immediately?

What is LeafyQuick?

LeafyQuick is a hot new CBD Products and Delivery company based in Chicago that works with highly trusted CBD brands and local retailers to curate carefully selected products that meet the highest standards. Users can explore a wide selection, check availability, compare prices and reviews before having it delivered to their doorstep all from the comfort of their home at an affordable price. In an age where consumers are becoming increasingly reliant on delivery services, there is now such a platform focused on CBD.

What is CBD?

For those not familiar with hemp, it is a cannabis plant, but the key difference is that hemp by law cannot contain more than 0.3% THC (which is the compound in the plant that gets a person high). CBD comes in a variety of forms that include oils, topicals, edibles, vapes that come in different flavors.

Since the farm bill was passed in 2018, there has been a flood of new CBD products and brands coming daily into the market. Consumers new to CBD find identifying quality brands overwhelming. Even stores such as Walgreens and CVS have announced that they now carry CBD.

According to data compiled by Brightfield Group, the U.S. Hemp-Derived CBD market is expected to reach $22 Billion by 2022.

How does LeafyQuick work?

LeafyQuick is the first and only same day CBD Delivery platform in Chicago. We work with reputable retailers, distributors and manufacturers.

Hand Selected : Carefully curating a selection of products that meet our highest quality and standards.

: Carefully curating a selection of products that meet our highest quality and standards. Vast Selection: Consumers can conveniently explore the vast selection of products via our online store.

Consumers can conveniently explore the vast selection of products via our online store. Easy Online Ordering: They can place an order through our secure online store.

They can place an order through our secure online store. Retail Partners: Our team of experienced and qualified delivery experts source the products from our retail partners.

Our team of experienced and qualified delivery experts source the products from our retail partners. Same Day Delivery: The order is delivered to your doorstep within the same day.

For more information, please visit the website at www.LeafyQuick.com

SOURCE LeafyQuick

Related Links

https://leafyquick.com

