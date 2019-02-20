LeafyWell, a Subsidiary of Pyramidion Technology Group (PYTG), is Excited to Announce the Launch of A Nutritional Vitamin & Mineral Infused Edible Gummies & Boasts Third-party Certificate of Analysis (COA) Reports on CBD Oil Products

WESTON, Florida, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafyWell.com., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pyramidion Technology Group (OTC Pink: PYTG), offering a variety of non-THC hemp derived Cannabidiol (CBD) supplements has announced today that the LeafyWell brand anticipates launching their new exciting line of nutritional, vitamin and mineral infused, edible gummies. This new line will include products such as Biotin plus CBD, Calcium and Vitamin D plus CBD, Probiotics plus CBD, Matcha plus CBD, Multivitamin plus CBD, Vitamin C plus CBD, Fiber plus CBD, Tumeric, Echinacea plus CBD, Ginger plus CBD, and Iron plus CBD. These supplements already stand on their own, but truly are enhanced by adding CBD products in the nutritional line include 5 mg of CBD isolate and are vegan, kosher, sugar free, and gluten free. Pharmacies interested in carrying this product line, or any other LeafyWell product lines, which now has over thirty "30" active SKU's are encouraged to contact LeafyWell via their website at LeafyWell.com.

LeafyWell (LeafyWell.com), believes that transparency is key to being on top in this fast-emerging growing CBD industry and even have a saying "we're as transparent as our bottles". It is vital to show that transparency by not only providing lab reports directly from the farm, but taking the extra step and engaging with a 3rd party laboratory to tests their oil and provide an independent laboratory analysis known as Certificate of Analysis (COA) available directly on their website LeafyWell.com. LeafyWell specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of CBD (Cannabidiol) product lines including tinctures, creams, lotions, edible gummy candies, as well as a full line of pet treats available at an increasing number of select states across the USA and internationally. For more information about the Certificate of Analysis (COA), click here: https://www.leafywell.com/collections/capsules

CEO of PYTG, Carlos Hurtado, when asked about why they perform third-party laboratory testing, replied, "in this oversaturated market, the consumer has many options for CBD products out there and some companies purposely do not undergo third-party laboratory testing because of the added expense. We feel that third-party laboratory tests can guarantee product ingredients, potency, quality, and for that reason, we advocate their implementation and widespread publication. We want our customers to know that we are confident in our products and so should they. We also want our customers and shareholders to know exactly why we consider our products to be some of the best on the market – we hold them to the highest standards. Check out LeafyWell's website at LeafyWell.com, and see for yourself."

"We are constantly pursuing ways of increasing our distribution legally through e-commerce sites such as Amazon, eBay, Groupon, Facebook Marketplace, and other high traffic digital venues. Keep your eyes open in the marketplace for our products as we expand our presence in various channels throughout the country. We are proud to offer our full product lines through our website, please visit us at LeafyWell.com or call toll free (888) 315-6339 or simply email support@LeafyWell.com and we look forward to having you become a loyal customer of ours," states Carlos Hurtado, CEO of PYTG.

About Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc:

Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc is a business conglomerate that owns and now operates two (2) subsidiaries 100%. Our pursuit is to leverage equity, acquire, merge and or joint venture with early-stage companies in emerging industries, reinvigorating growth and cash flow positioning broader distribution channels. Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc is pioneering and acquiring fast-growing companies in up-trending industries and utilizing technology for economies of scope.

Currently, one of our principal companies is NxGen Brands, LLC d/b/a: LeafyWell or (www.LeafyWell.com), formulating, manufacturing, distributing, marketing and white labeling a wide variety of non-THC Broad Spectrum CBD supplements.

MyIAD or (www.MyIAD.com), is our technology developer exploiting state-of-the-art wearable Global Positioning System "GPS" and Global Mobile Communications "GSM" for tracking and monitoring assets specifically in healthcare. As well as innovating a seed-to-sale real-time software utility platform for the hemp and cannabis industry validating origin and authenticity. In summary, our overall business goals could effectively create unlimited opportunities for our growing shareholder base.

For more information on PYTG, please visit the Company's website at https://www.pytgcorp.com .

To be added to the Company investor email list, please email info@pytgcorp.com with PYTG in the subject line.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PYTG/filings .

Contact:

info@pytgcorp.com

Phone: +1-954-651-6816

SOURCE Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc.