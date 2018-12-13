LeafyWell a Subsidiary of PYTG Is Set to Capitalize on the Emerging Interstate Commerce Market Resulting from the Land Mark 2018 US Hemp Farm Bill

WESTON, Florida, December 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTCPK: PYTG), owner of LeafyWell (LeafyWell.com), established CBD-product (Cannabidiol) manufacturer and distributor, and NxGen Brands, specializing in the sales and marketing of innovative healthcare products and service solutions, have begun planning how the Company will effectively bolster its corporate footprint in a market anticipated to see great changes based on recent legislative events .

The $867 Billion Farm Bill includes a provision involving industrial hemp and its derivative, cannabidiol (CBD), effectively removing CBD from the Controlled Substances Act Scheduling and placing it under the Department of Agriculture's supervision.

Analysts are optimistic that with the recent actions of both houses of Congress to effectively pass a farm bill with hemp provisions, that the landscape has never been better positioned for Presidential endorsement. The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly (87 to 13) to approve the bill.

The redefinition of hemp opens a whole new realm of opportunity. Hence, its qualified for new and better research, the formulation of premium quality products has the potential to contribute substantially to the economy by benefiting from a legalized interstate CBD and hemp market. Therefore, with Presidential endorsement, a long-marginalized industry can quickly help revitalize the American economy.

The latest available numbers from the Hemp Business Journal show, that last year alone, hemp sales reached $820 million, with projections showing it could be worth $2.1 billion by the end of the decade; all predicted before hemp was made commonly legal. Under the Farm Bill provisions, the Controlled Substances Act will be amended, with farmers now being granted more freedom to both grow a full spectrum of hemp varieties and obtain crop insurance. Nationwide hemp production will commence imminently, along with interstate commerce, enabling the emergence of what could be an exponentially strengthened industry.

Carlos Hurtado, Chairman and CEO, stated: "This is an overwhelming time in the CBD and hemp industry where ground floor opportunities are still plentiful when you allocate capital strategically, build a great brand as we are with LeafyWell (LeafyWell.com), that can be remembered for its effective and astounding testimonials from our growing cliental, apply the proper process, build a synergistic management team to grow and become a leader to its peer group. We believe this is the right time."

Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. ("PYTG" or the "Company") is best described as a business incubator. The purpose of our business model is to leverage equity, to acquire, merge and or joint venture with early stage companies in emerging sectors, to facilitate growth and cash flow utilizing a diverse distribution method.

Our intention is to develop and acquire fast growing companies in up-trending industries and positioning technology for economic growth. This platform will combine natural relationships, marketing synergies and distribution methods that enable combined companies to provide a wide variety of unique and complete solutions, services and necessities to consumers. We believe our overall business model could effectively create a company of unlimited opportunities for our growing shareholder base.

