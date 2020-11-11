Leagh Turner Appointed to Manulife's Board of Directors

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife today announced that Leagh Turner has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective November 10, 2020.

A seasoned global executive in the technology sector, Ms. Turner currently holds the position of President and Chief Operating Officer for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., a global human capital management software company. She is also a strong advocate for the advancement of women in leadership and has been recognized twice on the WXN (Women's Executive Network) Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women list.

"Leagh brings extensive leadership expertise leveraging people, process and technology to drive organizational transformation. This expertise will be exceptionally valuable in supporting Manulife's strategy and especially our focus on being a digital customer leader," said John Cassaday, Chairman of the Board, Manulife. "We are delighted to welcome her to our Board."

Ms. Turner joins the Manulife Board's Management Resources and Compensation Committee and Risk Committee.

Visit Manulife.com for more information on the Company's Board of Directors and Corporate Governance.

