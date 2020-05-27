League Announces New "Powered by League" Partner Program to Power Digital Health Infrastructure for Leading Pharmacy, Retail, Health System and Financial Institutions

Award-winning health platform to power the digital infrastructure of enterprise leaders

CHICAGO and TORONTO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - League Inc., North America's leading enterprise health operating system (health OS), today announced a new offering with its "Powered by League" Partner Program. The new program will leverage League's award-winning health platform to power the technology infrastructure of leading pharmacy chains, retailers, health systems, and financial partners looking to accelerate their digital health presence and better reach their millions of customers. The program will combine the power of League's proven user engagement model with the meaningful assets of a given partner, including, but not limited to, brick and mortar locations, health clinics, loyalty programs, payment cards, and healthcare providers.

For many pharmacy chains, retailers, health systems, and financial institutions, the route to market for a new digital health offering is a complex web of information, scalability concerns, unproven technologies, and product development resources. League's new partnership program looks to address these challenges by leveraging its proven platform to deliver a data-driven and turnkey digital health infrastructure.

At a time when health is more important than ever, League is empowering enterprise leaders to offer the next generation of digital health services to their customers. League's technology will provide a scalable infrastructure that makes it easy to launch, grow, market and manage a digital health business of any size.

Until now, League's cloud-based, SOC 2 Type 2 compliant platform has only been available to employers across North America, with customers including Unilever, Shopify, Lush, L'Occitane and Uber. With its enhanced health data analytics capabilities, virtual care offerings, evidence-based health programming, and built-in e-commerce, the platform offers a single access point for users to access and navigate all available resources, programs and support for their physical and mental health.

League's health OS infrastructure includes the following services to enable bespoke consumer solutions for its partners:

Access to virtual care and digital navigation support with doctors, nurses, mental health and other professionals

Access to a library of credible health content and evidence-based health programs such as anxiety and stress management, prenatal care and sleep

Engagement via personalization at the user level with an AI-based nudge and recommendation engine

Built-in ecommerce and payment integration for a marketplace of health and insurance products and services

Integrated customer support experience via real-time chat

Marketing email support at all stages of the user journey

Enhanced population health profiles, insights and analytics

As a part of this announcement, League confirmed that it has already signed the program's first strategic partners and expects to announce them publicly in the coming months.

"Now more than ever, digital health platforms can have a real and meaningful impact on our health and well-being," says Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "We are thrilled to now offer our technology to industry leaders and provide a front door to healthcare for their customers. Our new partnership program allows organizations to fast-track their presence in this space and leverage our proven health OS. As a data-driven technology company passionate about empowering people with their health every day, we are actively in conversations with partners worldwide who share our vision for the future of healthcare."

The "Powered by League" Partner Program is available across EMEA, North America, and Asia. Organizations interested in participating or learning more can visit league.com/partners#powered-by-league .

About League

League is North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven and cloud-based platform designed to provide a new "front door" to healthcare. For employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify and Lush Cosmetics, League enables workforce health and eliminates the current sea of point solutions through an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance, healthcare partners and HRIS systems, including Workday and Cleveland Clinic. For enterprise partners, League provides the technology infrastructure to enable scalable digital health consumer solutions.

