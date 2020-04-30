League Expands Workforce Health Data and Analytics to Help Employers Manage Pandemic Readiness, Including Return to Work Guidance

Award-winning digital platform now includes a system of record for population health, enabling data-driven workforce decisions for enterprises in a post-COVID world

CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - League Inc., North America's leading enterprise health operating system (health OS), today announced that it has expanded the functionality of its health benefits experience platform (HBXTM) to better support enterprise employers in a post-COVID world. The new capabilities enable data-driven workforce decisions, such as pandemic readiness and management policies, risk management strategies, behavioral insights, cost forecasting and mitigation, and return to work plans.

Pandemic readiness and management policies have been challenging for employers to develop and administer, as they are often based on national- or state-level guidance and do not take into account a specific organization's population health.

League's newly enhanced data analytics addresses these challenges by combining anonymized population health history, real-time physical and mental health indicators, and location-based public health data. These predictive tools enable data-driven workforce decisions at the regional site level and individual level.

"We're always looking for new and meaningful ways to help organizations manage the health and well-being of their employees," says Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "At a time when workforce health is mission-critical, we want to ensure that business leaders can rely on data and technology as well as government advice to make decisions that affect business continuity and employee health and safety."

The League HBX™ platform provides a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs. With its enhanced workforce health data analytics capabilities, the platform delivers millions of data points in aggregate to employers, becoming a real-time system of record for population health. Hundreds of forward-thinking organizations already use the League platform, including Shopify, Uber, and Unilever. Key features of HBXTM include:

Population Health Data – Critical intelligence in aggregate to inform policies and decisions as well as forecast healthcare costs.

Critical intelligence in aggregate to inform policies and decisions as well as forecast healthcare costs. Access to Virtual Care and Digital Navigation Support – Remote delivery of physical and mental health-related services and information via Health Concierge, and easy access to resources like EAP, Telemedicine, and other partner programs.

Remote delivery of physical and mental health-related services and information via Health Concierge, and easy access to resources like EAP, Telemedicine, and other partner programs. Real-time Communication with Employees during COVID-19 – Mobile-first channel to easily communicate with employees during changing circumstances, provide free COVID-19 resources during their time of need, and access expert information from WHO, Cleveland Clinic and the CDC.

Mobile-first channel to easily communicate with employees during changing circumstances, provide free COVID-19 resources during their time of need, and access expert information from WHO, Cleveland Clinic and the CDC. Personalized Health Recommendations/Programs

Leveraging health data to make personalized and proactive health recommendations to individual employees.

Leveraging health data to make personalized and proactive health recommendations to individual employees. Manage Return to Work, Site Level and Employee Level

Forecasting susceptibility and vulnerability risk levels, and provide recommendations on return to work and workforce cycling.

"In this new normal, the playbook that employers have been running for decades no longer applies," says Serbinis. "It's not just about offering a benefits plan anymore. Employers need a fully-integrated platform that connects all elements of the employee health experience, one that gives leaders real-time population data and insights required to thrive in this new normal. With some of our customers seeing cost savings of more than 30%, health insights are the new radar. The companies that survive will be the ones who are prepared for the next crisis."

About League

North America's leading health operating system, League's data-driven platform is designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs. This new "front door" to healthcare eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems, including Workday and Cleveland Clinic. Customers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, drive better benefit utilization and reduce costs.

SOURCE League Inc.

Related Links

league.com

