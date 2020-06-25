League Introduces Virtual Care Teams for Personalized Health Support

The virtual Care Team will be composed of care navigators, registered nurses, and benefits and claims experts, each with knowledge of the employee's health, insurance coverage and available employer-sponsored programs. With this insight the team will be able to offer personalized advice and direct the individual to the most appropriate resources in real time. Employees will be able to access League's Care Team through real-time chat, email and telephone. In the future the team may also expand to include pharmacists, dietitians, social workers and health coaches.

For many employers, the employee healthcare experience is a complex web of disparate information, fragmented experiences and hand-offs, often resulting in inefficient utilization and unnecessary costs. League's new Care Team offering addresses these challenges by giving employees a single platform to receive a complete overview and understanding of their individual options. League complies with some of the world's most restrictive data protection and privacy laws including HIPAA, PIPEDA, GDPR.

League's cloud-based platform provides a new "front door" to healthcare and brings together an employer's health, well-being and benefits offerings into a single, personalized employee experience. With 70% of members using the platform at least once a month to manage their health and benefits, League's engagement rates remain among the highest in the industry. This engagement generates millions of real-time data points, giving employers a direct line of sight into workforce health, healthcare cost forecasting, productivity forecasting and return-to-work plans. Hundreds of forward-thinking organizations already use the League platform, including Shopify, Uber, Lush, L'Occitane and Unilever.

Eric Parmenter, League's VP of Health Advisory, said, "As a data-driven technology company we believe strongly in the power of AI and leverage it strategically within our platform. We also know however, that when it comes to managing your individual health and/or managing an issue there is also huge power in human connection. There is reassurance that comes from knowing there is an entire team of people in your corner. The Care Team will be the human touch behind League's Health OSTM."

"Whether a member has a question about their benefits, needs help finding a provider or wants to talk directly to a nurse, our Care Team has them covered 24/7," continued Parmenter. "In many ways this is just the beginning. We are committed to building and consulting with employers to design the most meaningful and impactful employee experience in the industry."

North America's leading health operating system (Health OSTM), League's data-driven platform is designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs. This new "front door" to healthcare eliminates the current sea of point solutions via an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems, including Workday and Cleveland Clinic. Forward-thinking companies like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, improve workforce health and inform their pandemic readiness and management policies.

