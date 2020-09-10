League of Women Voters, California Nurses Association, Courage California Oppose Prop 24

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Californians for Real Privacy – No on Proposition 24 -- Opposition to Proposition 24 grows as The League of Women Voters of California, California Nurses Association, and Courage California (formerly known as Courage Campaign) announced their opposition to the misleading, self-styled "privacy" initiative in the past week.

It its analysis, the League of Women Voter of California states:

"Among the troubling aspects of Prop 24 is its expansion of "pay for privacy" through the addition of loyalty and rewards programs, allowing businesses to charge consumers more or provide worse service if they choose to exercise their privacy rights. The initiative also allows businesses to require consumers to direct each individual website and app not to sell information - weakening the current legal requirement that companies respect a global opt-out for all services. These burdens are fundamentally inequitable, placing the onus on the average consumer to protect their own privacy."

The California Nurses Association also announced its Vote No on Prop 24 endorsement. CNA represents over 100,000 registered nurses.

Endorsing No on Prop 24, the 1.4 million member Courage California (formerly known as Courage Campaign) stated, "Vote NO on Prop 24 to protect consumers' personal information…Prop 24 erodes a consumer's request to delete their data and would completely end CCPA protection of biometric information…Prop 24 would disproportionately affect working people and families of color… Prop 24 caters to tech companies by allowing them to upload a California resident's personal information as soon as that resident's device, computer, or phone leaves the state's borders, and permits tech companies to completely ignore a programmable universal electronic "do not sell my information" signal. Under current law, privacy follows a Californian wherever they go, and businesses must honor the electronic signal."

Proposition 24 is written and funded by one man, a wealthy landlord worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Privacy, consumer, and civil society opponents of Prop 24 include ACLU of California, Consumer Federation of California, Color of Change, labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, Consumer Action, California Alliance for Retired Americans, Public Citizen, TURN – The Utility Reform Network, Media Alliance, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, Council on American-Islamic Relations-California, and many others.

