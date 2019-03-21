LeagueSide Expands Nationally; Achieves 400+% Growth In Last 12 Months

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeagueSide, the nation's leading youth sports marketing company enabling regional and national brands to sponsor youth sports leagues, has announced the kickoff of 2019 campaigns for prominent brands, including: Apparent Insurance, CityMD, Comerica, GoGo squeeZ, Noodles and Company, Meiji Hello Panda, Netspend, Popsicle®, Post Consumer Brands, The Franklin Institute and UPMC Health Plan. Based on the robust increases in affinity and engagement LeagueSide has achieved for its clients, brands such as Elephant Insurance and Seattle Children's Hospital have increased their marketing investment in youth sports sponsorships with LeagueSide significantly, committing to multi-year sponsorships.

Said Evan Brandoff, CEO & Co-Founder of LeagueSide, "We're excited that the results LeagueSide continues to achieve for clients has enabled us to significantly expand our relationships with existing partners as well as to welcome new partners to the LeagueSide family. After heavily investing in our technology in 2018, it's validating that our partners fully appreciate the value and benefits of our platform. We're thrilled to provide our client partners with a conduit to achieve their marketing and community impact goals and grateful to be able to provide thousands of kids across the country with an opportunity to play team sports."

LeagueSide has transformed a historically local and fragmented channel into a scalable and powerful marketing solution. The platform makes setting-up and running a scalable youth sports sponsorship campaign as turnkey as a Facebook or Google ad campaign. LeagueSide's recent technology enhancements to its proprietary platform now enables and empowers turnkey sponsorship campaigns nationally.

"The effectiveness of LeagueSide's platform is evident by sponsors doubling their spend each year. In 2019, we will continue to move quickly to capture ever greater market share in the $150 Billion local marketing segment," said Zubin Teherani, LeagueSide's COO & Co-Founder.

Added Mr. Brandoff, "we feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to build a company that simultaneously benefits our brand partners, our investors including 76ers GM and former NBA All-Star, Elton Brand, and NFL all-time-great, Ronnie Lott, and, most especially thousands of families across the nation."

LeagueSide, which has been in operation since March 2016, will be cash flow positive in Q1, 2019. The company is scaling intelligently, focusing on both the top and bottom lines.

To learn more about the company or inquire about opportunities, please visit www.leagueside.com

ABOUT LEAGUESIDE:

LeagueSide is the nation's leading youth sports marketing company, providing access for regional and national brands to reach the 35+ million families involved in youth sports. In less than two years, LeagueSide has aggregated the largest league sponsorship network across all 50 states, and has helped iconic brands including McDonald's, Uber and Verizon to reach their target audiences at scale. For further information, please visit ( www.leagueside.com ) or call 215-310-0013.

SOURCE LeagueSide

Related Links

http://www.leagueside.com

