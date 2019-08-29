Lean Construction Pioneer John Strickland Joins Burns & McDonnell in the Pacific Northwest

John was a formative leader in developing Incident and Injury-Free Environment safety practices for the construction industry. He has led innovation initiatives and lean system development on more than 20 industrial projects and multi-site programs with values ranging from less than $5 million to more than $1 billion. He has been an active member of the Lean Construction Institute since it was established in 1997 and he's been involved in major Construction Industry Institute (CII) research projects focused on innovation and fast project execution. The key concepts of Respect for People and Continuous Improvement are deeply embedded in Strickland's approach to project delivery and the lean construction mindset, as well as within his personal values.

"I've worked in construction my entire career and I've seen a multitude of project delivery methods employed," Strickland says. "My personal mission is to reimagine how projects can be executed to reach cost and schedule objectives that would be difficult to achieve with traditional methods, while creating a safer and more satisfying experience for all those involved. I'm excited to join one of the industry's premier design-builders with an incredible culture of innovation, and I look forward to being part of the next step in moving our industry forward to meet the growing demands our clients face."

About Burns & McDonnell

Founded by two entrepreneurs in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and innovators with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.

