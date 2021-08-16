Lean Cuisine® Puts A Modern Twist On Timeless Classics With Six New Recipes

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for creating comfort-inspired recipes that help you meet your goals, Lean Cuisine® is introducing six new delicious entrees. The new meals deliver modern updates to the recipes you crave so you can eat how you want, when you want.

New Lean Cuisine recipes include two High Protein Bowls featuring oven fried chicken. Just like your favorite fast casual menu items, these bowls contain flavorful, white meat chicken that is blasted with superheated air for that delicious 'air fried taste' – making the chicken extra crispy and juicy.

On Behalf of Lean Cuisine®

Additionally, new Lean Cuisine Cauli' Bowls™ feature pasta made with cauliflower to deliver carb conscious meals with the same great pasta taste – all for 400 calories or less. From Mac and Cheese to Creamy Tomato Vodka Pasta, people can enjoy their favorite pasta recipes carb consciously with 1/3 fewer net carbs than the same recipes made with our traditional pasta.

High Protein Bowls Made with Oven Fried Chicken:

Oven Fried Chicken with Mashed Potatoes: With half the fat per 10.5 oz of a similar bowl from a leading fast-food chain and 14 grams of protein, this delicious oven fried chicken & mashed potatoes bowl features breaded white meat chicken with creamy mashed potatoes, savory gravy and sweet corn for a too-good-to-be-true taste.

With half the fat per 10.5 oz of a similar bowl from a leading fast-food chain and 14 grams of protein, this delicious oven fried chicken & mashed potatoes bowl features breaded white meat chicken with creamy mashed potatoes, savory gravy and sweet corn for a too-good-to-be-true taste.

Oven Fried Chicken with Buffalo-Style Mac & Cheese: This crave-worthy bowl contains 22 grams of protein and half the fat per 10 oz of a similar dish with breaded chicken from a leading frozen brand, so you can enjoy the indulgent taste of one of your favorite classics, featuring breaded white meat chicken and pasta in a cheesy buffalo-style sauce.

Cauli' Bowls:

Cauli' Bowls Fettuccini with Meat Sauce: With 11g of protein, 9g of fiber and 260 calories, this savory fettuccini pasta made with cauliflower is tossed with a flavorful meat sauce for a hearty and comforting dish.

With 11g of protein, 9g of fiber and 260 calories, this savory fettuccini pasta made with cauliflower is tossed with a flavorful meat sauce for a hearty and comforting dish.

Cauli' Bowls Creamy Mac and Cheese: This delicious mac and cheese recipe is made with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and freshly made elbow pasta made with cauliflower. With 1/3 fewer net carbs than the same meal made with traditional pasta, this dish also has 13 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber and 280 calories.

This delicious mac and cheese recipe is made with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and freshly made elbow pasta made with cauliflower. With 1/3 fewer net carbs than the same meal made with traditional pasta, this dish also has 13 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber and 280 calories.

Cauli' Bowls Garlic Parmesan Alfredo with Broccoli: This crave-worthy bowl, which has cavatappi pasta made with cauliflower and broccoli and garlic parmesan alfredo sauce, delivers 1/3 fewer net carbs than the same meal made with traditional pasta, plus 10 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber and 250 calories.

This crave-worthy bowl, which has cavatappi pasta made with cauliflower and broccoli and garlic parmesan alfredo sauce, delivers 1/3 fewer net carbs than the same meal made with traditional pasta, plus 10 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber and 250 calories.

Cauli' Bowls Creamy Tomato Vodka Pasta: Freshly made cavatappi pasta made with cauliflower is combined with a creamy tomato vodka sauce to create a delicious comfort dish with 1/3 fewer net carbs than the same meal made with traditional pasta, plus 10 grams of fiber and 240 calories.

"In the last year, we've seen business and demand grow for Lean Cuisine as more people are looking for delicious options that help them meet their goals," said Megan Smargiasso, Brand Manager, Lean Cuisine. "Our fans continue to choose Lean Cuisine because of our commitment to taste and variety, all for under 400 calories – and we'll continue to deliver on that with our new offerings. "

All new Lean Cuisine bowls are available now at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $3.49-$4.29 (prices may vary by retailer). For more information, visit LeanCuisine.com. Follow along on social media at Facebook.com/Lean Cuisine and @LeanCuisine on Twitter and Instagram.

Nestlé USA

Named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" in Fortune magazine for 22 consecutive years, Nestlé USA brands are in nearly every home in the country. With some of the most recognizable food and beverage brands, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House, the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew, and category disrupters like Sweet Earth, Nestlé USA makes delicious, convenient products people love. With 2018 sales of $9.7 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company. For product news and information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

SOURCE Lean Cuisine®