Lean Power Releases New Update

Transforming both delivery methods and content structure for work instructions to a digital platform is essential to empower a digital-ready workforce. Businesses recognize that their ability to remain competitive depends on transitioning core business areas (operations, maintenance, training, and work management) onto the digital highway to run efficiently, leverage knowledge sharing, and maximize profitability.

Lean Power enables users to embed videos, automate data calculations, and use notifications to streamline regimented and structured work plans. Workers in the field can easily access these instructions, run calculations, and communicate with one another in real-time. The results: Increased productivity, decreased costs, and reduced risks.

The new release features:

Dynamic Looping™

The Lean Power Editor now allows users to define looped instructions—enabling workers to execute a single set of instructions multiple times as needed for scenarios with repeatable work such as equipment calibration. This eliminates the need for procedure writers to repeatedly document the same task.

Users can designate a variable number of execution loops.

Automatic generation of an appendix table eliminates duplicate entries and manual transfers of data from step execution to an appendix.

Version Control and Revision Checks

The new version natively tracks all versions of a set of instructions and automatically verifies the version in use is current—ensuring that workers are always using the latest approved version.

On-Demand Execution

Workers can quickly and easily access their instructions on tablets in real-time through the Lean Power Execution App. This feature eliminates the need for pre-planned work instructions—enabling workers to immediately access new work plans and begin working, therefore reducing delays.

Updated Interface

The newly curated interface provides the optimal experience for procedure writers and planners to create work instructions, optimize for accessibility and readability, and leverage best practices for document editing tools.

All these features, along with other small enhancements and overall usage improvements, can be found in the latest version of Lean Power.

About Lean Power

Lean Power is a patent pending, fully digital work management and execution platform that empowers companies to perform regimented work instructions more efficiently, saving labor, increasing the accuracy of data collection in the field, and reducing the risk of plant and equipment failures. Lean Power can work as a stand-alone work planning and execution solution or integrate with existing document and asset management systems.

LEAN POWER

343 W. ERIE STREET, CHICAGO, IL 60654

EMAIL: CONTACT@LEANPOWER.iO

PHONE: 312-242-1642

WEB: https://leanpower.io/

SOURCE Lean Power

Related Links

https://leanpower.io

