LeanData CEO Leads Discussion on Future of Revenue Growth in Closing Keynote at B2B Marketing Exchange

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanData, the leader in Lead-to-Account Matching, Routing and Marketing Attribution solutions, today announced that Evan Liang, cofounder and CEO, will lead the closing keynote discussion at B2B Marketing Exchange on Wednesday, February 27 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Liang will moderate a panel of senior B2B executives who will share their proven strategies for driving greater revenue growth and predictions for the future.

"Despite today's unprecedented wealth of sales and marketing technology, content and data, delivering revenue growth in many ways has never been so challenging," said Liang. "In this discussion, we'll share predictions and best practices for overcoming today's obstacles to generating, measuring and analyzing revenue growth. We'll especially focus on the exciting new paradigm emerging – Revenue Operations – which promises to align sales, marketing and customer success for dramatic improvements to revenue and customer experience."

The LeanData-hosted panel, "Revenue Growth Predictions for 2019 and Beyond," will feature Bill Binch, chief revenue officer at Pendo; Pat Oldenburg, senior director of digital marketing and operations at ServiceMax; and Max Altschuler, vice president of marketing at Outreach. The session will address timely topics, including:

Integrating sales, marketing and customer success operations under one umbrella

Improving agility to sustain revenue momentum in the face of changing go-to-market strategies

Bringing new intelligence and sanity to the B2B buying and selling experience

In addition to LeanData's closing keynote, the topic of Revenue Operations will be addressed by LeanData CMO Karen Steele in a panel discussion on Tuesday, February 26: "The Expanding Role of RevOps: How B2B Organizations Are Building Teams & Strategies to Improve Pipeline Collaboration & Visibility."

Hosted by Demand Gen Report and ABM In Action, the B2B Marketing Exchange is a multi-day educational event focused on improving B2B marketing and sales strategies and results. This year's conference will take place February 25-27, 2019 at The Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, Arizona.

