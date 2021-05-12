LeanIX Announces EA Connect Day Americas Agenda for May 20, 2021

BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leading Enterprise Architecture industry event brings together more than 1,000 IT Executives, CIOs and Enterprise Architects. It will showcase talks from world-renowned enterprise strategist Gregor Hohpe as well as insights from technology leaders from LEGO Group, J.M. Smucker Company, Itaú Unibanco, BCG Platinion, and McKinsey & Company.

WHAT: EA Connect Day Americas Virtual Event

Keynote speakers share their visions for continuous transformation, the changing demands on Enterprise Architecture (EA) and why the rise of data-driven EA is making companies rethink approaches to tooling.

Advice and strategies for real-life challenges around Application Portfolio Management, SaaS and Microservice Management

Network and connect with other EA Connect Day participants with a live chat feature, surveys, and a dedicated Slack workspace.

WHEN: Thursday, May 20, 2021

10am - 6pm Eastern Time

WHERE: Registration is free at https://www.eaconnectdays.com/amer

WHO: Joining the stage with LeanIX CEO & Co-Founder André Christ are:

Gregor Hohpe, Enterprise Strategist, Architect Elevator

Atul Bhardwaj , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, LEGO Group

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, LEGO Group Ryan Agar , Enterprise Architect, Government of Yukon

, Enterprise Architect, Government of Tim Casada , Enterprise Architect, J.M. Smucker Company

, Enterprise Architect, J.M. Smucker Company Karel Dörner, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

William El Kaim , Chief Enterprise Architect, BCG Platinion

, Chief Enterprise Architect, BCG Platinion Khadir Fayaz , VP, Global Enterprise Architecture & Cyber Security, CBRE

, VP, Global Enterprise Architecture & Cyber Security, CBRE Vanessa Fernandes , Head of Corporate Architecture Brazil, Itaú Unibanco

, Head of Corporate Architecture Brazil, Itaú Unibanco Dusan Omercevic , VP Product, SaaS Intelligence, LeanIX

, VP Product, SaaS Intelligence, LeanIX Christian Richter , SVP Customer Success, LeanIX

, SVP Customer Success, LeanIX Donovon Simpson , Software Engineer, OneMain Financial

, Software Engineer, OneMain Financial Lukas Kahwe Smith, Platform Gardener, Liip AG

Angel Sorane Andrade, Enterprise Architect, Itaú Unibanco

Hylton Southey , Managing Director, LeanIX

, Managing Director, LeanIX Marc Zinnemers, Chief Financial Officer, LeanIX

