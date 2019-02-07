LeanMD, Inc. Taps into $33 Billion Weight Loss Industry; Offers Physicians Proven Second Revenue Source

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 40 percent of Americans are obese – the highest rate ever recorded for the U.S. In fact, overall, 70.7 percent of Americans are either overweight or obese. This number is growing year-over-year despite 45 million Americans claiming to go on a diet each year, and spending $33 billion on weight loss products.

Why the discrepancy in effort verses results? According to the medical team behind LeanMD, a technology-based solution and medically supported weight loss program, dieters are going to the wrong sources. Brooksy Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of LeanMD, says: "People are depending on celebrities and social media influencers for weight loss advice and unfortunately, each pushes a different diet or fad every six or so months. This has led to Americans turning to anyone but their doctor for weight loss advice."

At LeanMD, they believe the answer to America's obesity epidemic lies in the doctor's office. The LeanMD program was designed to be implemented in a doctor's practice by the medical staff and with oversight from the physician. In fact, LeanMD was created and developed by two physicians: Family Medical Specialist Dr. Mark Musco is co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer; his partner, Board Certified Internal Medicine and Primary Care physician, Dr. Mike Temkin is the co-founder and co-owner of LeanMD.

The doctors first introduced LeanMD in their own respective California practices and proceeded to educate, teach and show patients how to successfully lose the weight and keep it off for a number of years. Patients on average lost weight 4.5 times faster than other programs…and word quickly spread.

Both doctors saw that LeanMD worked well for their patients…and the financial well-being of their practices. Dr. Temkin and Dr. Musco were working less hours, spending more quality time with their patients, and enjoying revenue come in while away from the office.

Dr. Musco adds: "From a physician standpoint, it is a win, because first off, you're making your patients healthier by taking them off medication, and helping them lose weight. And second, you can financially do well with a second revenue source. From the patient standpoint, it is easy to follow, medically-supported in the comfort of a doctor's office, affordable, and proven! It's a win-win for all."

LeanMD is now available in over 20 physician offices around the country. LeanMD gives the practice everything they need to sell, support and transform a patient's life through weight loss – without added time for the doctor. Practices are invited to contact LeanMD to learn more about offering the weight loss program in their office. The program can be up and running in about three weeks and providers can immediately start benefiting from the extra revenue source.

"Obesity is a huge problem today in America and we are hoping to be the platform for doctors to help change lives, in a simple, convenient way," said Dr. Temkin. "We'd love to see every doctor in America engage and treat their patients with LeanMD."

One such doctor, Christopher R. Fox, MD, offers the LeanMD program at his Endocrinology Practice in Louisville, Colorado. He said: "For my patients, LeanMD provides one possible solution to weight loss that really works. Multiple patients have lost more than 30 pounds on the program, and thus far have been able to maintain their weight loss. If I were making the decision now about whether to work with LeanMD, I would sign up with them again in a heartbeat."

About LeanMD, Inc.LeanMD is a medically supported weight loss program that features a mobile app, and offers patients a way to lose weight safely and effectively. LeanMD was developed by a team of dedicated professionals, including physicians, registered dietitians, technologists and software engineers.

Learn more at www.leanmd.com.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12753053

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE LeanMD, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.leanmd.com

