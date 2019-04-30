LeanMD Looks to End the Obesity Epidemic One Person at a Time

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanMD, Inc., a medically supported weight loss program that features a mobile app, is aiming to take control of today's obesity epidemic - one person at a time. With nearly 40% of Americans considered to be obese and 71% either overweight or obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, LeanMD's launch into the wellness market has never been more important.

Obesity, defined by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as having a Body Mass Index (BMI) of over 30, is one of the largest drivers of preventable chronic disease. In fact, studies show a greater risk of diabetes, heart disease, depression and osteoarthritis for obese people. Specifically:

If your BMI is greater than 35, your risk of developing diabetes is 93 times higher;

Overweight patients have a 32% higher risk of developing Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) while obese patients have an 81% higher risk of developing CAD;

Obese patients have a 55% higher risk of developing depression; depressed patients have a 58% higher risk of becoming obese; and

Obese patients account for 33% of all joint replacement operations.

According to Dr. Mark Musco, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officerof LeanMD, patients are still unaware of the health consequences of being overweight. "Being overweight correlates to lower life expectancy, decreased quality of life, negative health side effects, and much more," Dr. Musco said. "We try to communicate that obesity is not just about bathing suit season and what you look like in the mirror; it's about health."



That's why Dr. Musco and his partner, Board Certified Internal Medicine and Primary Care physician, Dr. Mike Temkin, started LeanMD. The doctors introduced LeanMD in their California practices where they educated patients on how to successfully lose weight and keep it off. Patients lost weight 4.5 times faster than other popular weight loss programs…and word quickly spread.

"Today, we are so confident in our weight loss program, that we want to provide physicians with the tools they need so that they can intervene and support their patients," Dr. Temkin added. "At LeanMD, we partner with health systems that desire to take a more accountable and active stance against the obesity epidemic. In fact, studies show 69% of patients expect their doctor to talk about weight and are apt to lose more weight when partnering with their doctor."

So why consult with a physician when tackling weight loss? According to LeanMD:

Medical providers have access to all the medical tools needed to maximize metabolism and help you reach optimum health levels, including: hormone levels, thyroid function, etc. Doctors can prescribe medications to help patients manage hunger safely if needed. Losing weight can be risky – especially if you have known (or unknown) health conditions. By working with a medical professional and having your weight loss and vital signs monitored, your weight loss can be accomplished more safely. Having a doctor in your corner is critical. It gives you access to the most current research available and means your doctor will be able to choose the right and best diet for you. Working with a physician means you are not guessing. They can personalize your care and dial in on your specific caloric needs.

