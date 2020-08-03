Leanpath Launches Mobile Food Waste Measuring Device for COVID-Era Menus

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanpath is proud to announce Leanpath Go, a new tracking platform specifically designed to help operators measure and prevent food waste as they increase reduced-contact service styles such as grab-and-go, takeout and off-premise dining.

Leanpath Go introduces a unique "each"-based tracking interface that lets operators measure food waste by the item instead of by weight. That means no scale, which means Leanpath Go can be taken almost anywhere.

Leanpath Go, a new mobile food waste tracker that responds to the needs of COVID-era foodservice.

"We are seeing a dramatic shift away from the traditional high-volume service styles such as buffets and salad bars," says Leanpath CEO Andrew Shakman. "They are being replaced by grab-and-go stations and curated food bars. Leanpath Go meets these new industry needs as well as the needs of any operation where measurement by unit is preferable to measurement by weight, like convenience stores, coffee shops, and grocers."

"Each"-based tracking offers the ease of recording an overproduced grab-and-go turkey sandwich with chips and a pickle spear, for example, as one item. Leanpath Go's picture-based interface allows the user to tap to track that item, or tap-and-hold for fast, multi-item tracking. Like all Leanpath Trackers, the data captured on Leanpath Go is immediately uploaded to our cloud-based analytics platform to identify high-waste areas and prevention opportunities.

Food waste prevention is more important now than ever. Based on Leanpath data, low volume operations actually create higher percentages of food waste. As the foodservice industry slowly reopens from COVID-19 shutdowns, it will see lower volumes as the norm.

"There are a lot of things impacting the foodservice industry right now that are outside its control," says Shakman. "Food waste doesn't have to be one of them."

Leanpath is responding to the needs of a changing industry, because the importance of controlling food waste hasn't changed. Leanpath Go is the first in a series of innovations the company is announcing that specifically address new industry realities brought on by the pandemic.

About Leanpath

Leanpath is a mission-driven technology company making food waste prevention and measurement everyday practice in the world's kitchens. Since 2014 alone, working in thousands of kitchens globally, Leanpath has prevented over 55 million pounds of food from being wasted. Offices are located in the U.S., U.K., Spain, and Australia. Find us at leanpath.com

