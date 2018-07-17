Leanplum Appoints Chief Technology Officer: Anil Khatri, Formerly of Yahoo and LinkedIn

Leanplum is drawing world-class talent to support global growth and help innovative brands like Grab, Tinder, and Tesco meet the real-time demands of customers. Joining Khatri in San Francisco is Kristin Goetterman, VP of Customer Success, who brings more than 15 years of sales and customer experience with companies like Zenefits and Gigya. Josh Thacker, who most recently served as COO of Platform at Salesforce, has been appointed VP of Sales Operations. In New York, Leanplum welcomes DigitasLBi and Salesforce executive, Ed Sullivan, as SVP of Business Development and Alliances, while Frank Matticola joins the team from Demandbase as VP of Sales for the East.

"In the first half of 2018, Leanplum has invested in key talent and made significant advancements to its technology platform to help brands build the customer loyalty that fuels business growth," said Momchil Kyurkchiev, co-founder and CEO of Leanplum. "Anil has led engineering at some of the most iconic companies in the Silicon Valley, and we're excited to bring his expertise to Leanplum to help us scale and transform the future of marketing."

In his role as CTO, Khatri will oversee day-to-day operations for Leanplum's product and engineering organizations, including system architecture, performance, and scalability to drive customer growth globally. He will also work closely with Leanplum co-founder and Chief Technologist, Andrew First, on strategic technology initiatives. Before joining the company, he served as a senior advisor at Norwest Venture Partners where he provided software technology counsel to Norwest portfolio companies, including Leanplum.

"I've had the privilege of working on some revolutionary projects over the past thirty years -- technology that has completely altered the way businesses are run today," said Anil Khatri, CTO at Leanplum. "Mobile is one of the most powerful marketing mediums. Leanplum is building a real-time engagement platform that truly has the ability to change the face of the industry, and I'm excited to join the team to help achieve this vision."

Leanplum continues to gain scale and recognition globally. The platform captures more than 25 billion daily mobile activities and translates them into real-time insights so marketers can deliver highly personalized campaigns with context and relevance. Just last month, Gartner named Leanplum a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms. In addition, the company recently announced the acquisition of Connecto, an AI-powered conversational marketing platform, and opened new offices in Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Singapore to meet global demand for its platform.

Leanplum is a mobile engagement platform that helps forward-looking brands like Grab, Tinder, and Tesco meet the real-time needs of their customers. By transforming data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, our platform delivers unified experiences that are timely, tested, and relevant — building the customer loyalty that fuels business growth. Founded in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $98 million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Leanplum has also been recognized as Fortune's Best Companies to Work For and Entrepreneur's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. Download the media kit and learn more at www.leanplum.com.

