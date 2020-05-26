LEAP Group Continues to Grow With the Addition of Matter Creative Group

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LEAP Group announced the addition of Matter Creative Group, an award-winning, full-service design and branding agency. They bring a depth of capability to the LEAP Group network that further augments LEAP Group's value proposition in the marketplace. The two companies signed a letter of intent to join forces in late 2019 and it became official May 1. All employees of Matter Creative Group have been retained and LEAP Group is currently looking to add additional employees across the network.

LEAP Group

Matter Creative Group will join LEAP Amp, LEAP Frame, LEAP Spark and LEAP Agency as full-service agencies under the LEAP Group parent company. Matter Creative Group has been rebranded to fit within the overall LEAP Group family of brands and will adopt the name LEAP Matter.

"Even in the midst of this pandemic, we're still seeing a lot of positive movement with businesses and many needs arising from a branding, marketing and advertising perspective. Since joining forces with LEAP Group, we've been able to land several new accounts, expand services with existing clients and have become even more competitive in the marketplace."

Joel Warneke, President LEAP Matter

LEAP Group, an independent network of agencies, was purposely built to address the ever-complex demands on today's marketers. The network is comprised of different agencies each with a deep bench of subject matter experts who provide valuable insights and draw on rich experiences.

"LEAP Group has solved the 'jack of all trades, master of none' challenge by having dedicated agencies focused on specific marketing disciplines and advertising services. Today's business landscape has shifted dramatically, leaving many advertising agencies scrambling to stay relevant. This powerful combination of broad perspectives and focused expertise provides clients higher quality thinking and consistently better solutions."

Daniel Knapp, CEO LEAP Group

As more brands move toward needing customized, full-service solutions—beyond project work—the addition of Matter Creative Group supports LEAP Group's continued mission of providing scalable capabilities for diverse brands.

Matter Creative Group was founded in 1999 by Joel Warneke and Greg Fehrenbach. With offices in Austin and Cincinnati, Matter blends strategy with creativity and has made itself an invaluable branding resource to companies such as Cintas, Mentos, Eureka Camping, Eotech, Petmate, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Christian Moerlein Brewing Co. and many others.

Warneke and Fehrenbach will continue to lead the agency as President/Austin and President/Cincinnati respectively.

LEAP Group is an independent network of wholly-owned agencies. At LEAP Group, we share a common culture, POV and values that make it easy for us to work together and create great work for our clients. Through an integrated approach of human understanding, communication and technology, we create authentic experiences.

LEAP Group's consumer-centric, data-driven approach creates a seamless journey for customers across all digital, physical and virtual touch points. Our "Market Less. Matter More." point of view means we partner with brands to guide an informed strategy that truly makes them matter more to their audiences.

LEAP Matter will be joining LEAP Group's network which includes: LEAP Amp, a full-service media and amplification agency; LEAP Spark, a full-service agency focused on project-based work; LEAP Frame, a full-service content production agency; and LEAP Agency, a full-service digital agency.

Contact Information:

Daniel Knapp

CEO, LEAP Group

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

image2.png

image3.png

SOURCE LEAP Group