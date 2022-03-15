Leap Ranks No. 63 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Leap ranks among Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Mid-Atlantic region with a three-year growth rate of 272%.

COLUMBIA, Md., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Leap , the leading business and sales platform for home service contractors, is No. 63 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Based in Columbia, Maryland, Leap is ranked amongst the highest performing companies on this prestigious list that uniquely captures the dynamic economic segment of independent small business.

The recognition comes at a moment of significant growth for the company, which received a majority growth investment from private equity firm Nexa Equity LLC in December 2021. Leap has also been active in expanding its offerings to support customer growth and retention, most recently announcing the acquisition of CRM and project management platform JobProgress and developing new platform integrations with industry partners such as CompanyCam.

"For the past year, our team has energetically worked to reach new customers, enhance our product and grow our business, and we're thrilled to see those efforts recognized with this placement on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list for a second straight year," said Patrick Fingles, CEO of Leap. "I'm proud of the hard work and dedication our team has devoted to our customers and look forward to what we'll be able to accomplish in 2022."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 131 private companies had an average growth rate of 161% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 7,365 jobs and $1.9 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy. Companies based in the Richmond and Washington, D.C., areas had the highest growth rate overall. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/mid-atlantic starting March 15, 2022.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Leap experienced three-year revenue growth of 272%, positioning them near the top of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list. Leap became the first-ever end-to-end contractor sales software application to make the list last year (2021).

Built and backed by seasoned home improvement professionals, Leap empowers contractors and home services professionals through software that digitizes every step of the in-home sales process. The all-encompassing app includes estimating, financing, contracting and real-time customer communication to simplify and automate sales while eliminating errors and providing streamlined tools to grow a customer's business.

About Leap

Leap is a subscription-based software that home service contractors use to digitize their business, including digital contracts, estimates, documents, financing, and more. Integrating with top home improvement software, Leap eliminates redundancies and errors that slow down your sales process and brings together everything in one place. Learn more at www.leaptodigital.com.

