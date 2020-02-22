LeapFrog® Announces New Blue's Clues & You! Toys Joining Expanded Infant and Preschool Learning Toy Collection

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc. announced the expansion of its award-winning infant and preschool collection, anchored by an exciting feature line of toys based on Nickelodeon's hit preschool series Blue's Clues & You! LeapFrog's innovative, educational toys encourage a child's natural curiosity and love of learning with curriculum-based content that makes learning exciting! The new products are on display at the 2020 North American International Toy Fair®.

"We're so excited to welcome Blue's Clues & You! to the LeapFrog family, so kids can continue learning with characters they love," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "We're a perfect pair because we both help build preschoolers' confidence through interactive and fun learning games and challenges."

A remake of the groundbreaking, curriculum-driven interactive series Blue's Clues, Blue's Clues & You! has a new generation of preschoolers searching for clues with beloved puppy Blue and new live-action host Josh (Josh Dela Cruz). LeapFrog is bringing Blue's Clues & You! to life with toys that enable kids to play along with the series by using their very own Blue's Clues & You! Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook and Blue's Clues & You! Play & Learn Thinking Chair to help solve their own game of Blue's Clues. Children can also play with puppy pals Blue and Magenta with new learning watches and educational, interactive books.

In addition to Blue's Clues & You!, LeapFrog is expanding its collection of infant and preschool toys with engaging new products that encourage important skills at an early age. With a unique, innovative talk-back feature that lets kids speak and hear responses, the Speak & Learn Puppy™ is an interactive friend that teaches ABCs, 123s, emotions and language development across three levels of play. A complement to the best-selling Learning Friends® 100 Words Book™, the 100 Animals Book™ is fully bilingual, introducing kids to 100 animals in both English and Spanish. Leaning into learning through pretend role-play, LeapFrog is introducing the Pick Up & Count Vacuum™, that scoops up and recognizes included dust play pieces, the Purrfect Counting Purse™, that encourages put and take play in an adorable fabric cat purse and the Yum-2-3 Toaster™, which introduces colors, opposites, numbers and more through a cute, friendly toaster.

The new products will be available at retailers nationwide later this year. Highlights include:

Blue's Clues & You! Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook: Let's use our Blue's Clues & You! Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook to answer the phone, just like Josh in Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues & You! and learn with eleven app icons that introduce shapes, colors, counting, health and hygiene, weather and music. Talk on the phone with Blue and Josh, check email with Mailbox or dance along to playful songs and tunes inspired by the series. It's interactive learning fun with our favorite Blue's Clues & You! friends. Ages 2+ years.

Blue's Clues & You! Play & Learn Thinking Chair: Take a seat in the Blue's Clues & You! Play & Learn Thinking Chair just like Josh and Blue in the Nickelodeon series Blue's Clues & You! Search for clues, then sit in the chair to hear fun phrases from the show and explore the Handy Dandy Notebook on the armchair to learn colors, shapes and numbers. Press the light-up buttons to listen to clues, music and sounds. Then, use logic and problem-solving to figure out Blue's Clues. For more pretend play fun, you can celebrate Mail Time by opening a letter with Mailbox. Ages 2+ years. Available exclusively at Walmart.

Speak & Learn Puppy™: Bailey, the plush Speak & Learn Puppy™, comes to life with head movements, ear-flapping and real-time responses. As little ones learn to babble and talk, this progressive learning toy provides three learning levels to keep pace with their development. Four paw buttons and a light-up collar prompt Bailey to interact with your child across a range of content including animals, animal sounds, food and feelings. In Talk mode, Bailey has conversations with children and creates stories from their responses, depending on the learning level selected. Bailey repeats what your child says in a fun and interactive way in Babble mode. Start Learn mode by pushing the paw button to hear Bailey interact with children about letters and numbers. Ages 12+ months.

100 Animals Book™: A perfect companion to the award-winning Learning Friends® 100 Words Book™, the 100 Animals Book™ takes learning further with interactive pages that feature animals from 12 categories. Kids have a natural curiosity about animals, and this book provides lots of opportunities for exploration with illustrations and photographs of one hundred fascinating animals. Three modes teach about animal names, animal sounds and fun facts. Switch to the bilingual setting to hear songs, animal names and fun facts in Spanish and English. Interesting facts about animals and their habitats along with early science awareness make this book a must-have addition to any little learner's library. Ages 18+ months.

Pick Up & Count Vacuum™: Count on picking up learning as you play with the Pick Up & Count Vacuum™. Roll the pretend vacuum over the dust pieces, and the smart sensor recognizes the color of each piece and counts as they are picked up! With 10 unique dust pieces and three play modes, this toy teaches colors, numbers and counting from one to ten with six learning games and three playful songs. In Pretend mode, children can role-play clean-up time with a variable height vacuum that keeps the learning going as kids grow. Number mode teaches math concepts like counting and subtraction as little ones pick up dust pieces. Five light-up panels match the brightly colored dust pieces to reinforce color names and recognition in Color mode. As you push the vacuum to pick up dust pieces and win games, celebrate by watching the colorful lights and bouncing balls inside the spinning canister. All the dust pieces fit inside the attached bin for easy cleanup and storage. Ages 2+ years.

Purrfect Counting Purse™: Little ones will love the Purrfect Counting Purse™ and everything in it! This soft, multi-textured, fabric cat purse comes with loads of personality, accessories and learning content. An interactive tiara features five light-up jewels. Select Learn, Pretend or Music mode to add playful variety to your child's learning. Press the jewels from one to five to learn about numbers and counting, colors and shapes. Toddlers love to fill things up, unload and fill again, and this two-handled purse stands upright and wide open to make this easy. Fine-motor skills get a workout as little fingers pick up and place the five included accessories: blue rectangle pretend smartphone, green square ID tag with kid-safe mirror, orange triangle key set, red heart comb and purple non-removable circle coins in a coin purse. All accessories store inside the purse. Enjoy the take-along cat friend who loves to teach with humor. Ages 6+ months.

Yum-2-3 Toaster™: The Yum-2-3 Toaster™ is a friendly, play toaster with a sunny smile, a light-up mouth and toast that pops up with a bounce! As little ones pretend to make breakfast, they interact with the toaster to hear numbers, counting, colors and opposites. Place bread in the pretend toaster and turn the dial to explore counting and opposites. Nine pretend play pieces include two slices of bread, a jelly jar and lid, an egg and bacon, all served up on a plate with a fork and knife. The delightful pop-up action of the toaster engages children with music and learning content. Three food buttons teach colors, food names, recipes, numbers and counting, and play fun songs. Serve up breakfast with a side of learning! Ages 12+ months.

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

