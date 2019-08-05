LeapFrog® Introduces Exciting New Way to Learn with LeapStart® Go

"LeapStart Go makes learning exciting," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "This unique hands-on combination of audio, video and books uses interactive responses to reinforce learning in a really fun and innovative way."

The innovative LeapStart Go interactive learning system, a follow-up to the successful LeapStart® 3D introduced last year, lets children learn in an exciting new way. The sleek, easy-to-hold stylus activates videos and audio responses using the adjustable 1.44" LCD screen and built-in speaker. LeapStart Go makes it easier for preschool through first grade kids to understand more advanced information with deluxe activity sets like "The Human Body" and "School Success" (sold separately). Cool video effects let kids zoom in, explore, and interact with a variety of learning concepts by touching the stylus on charts, book pages and more. The rechargeable LeapStart Go can internally store more than 10 LeapStart animated books and is compatible with the full LeapStart library of 25+ books.

LeapStart Go retails for $49.99 and is available now at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com/leapstartgo.

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

