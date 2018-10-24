LeapFrog® LeapStart® 3D and Learning Friends 100 Words Book™ Selected as Finalists for Prestigious Toy of the Year Awards

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc., the leader in innovative learning toys for children, announced two products have been selected as finalists for 2019 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards from The Toy Association. LeapStart® 3D is a finalist in the tech category and the Learning Friends 100 Words Book™ is a finalist in the infant/toddler category. The winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony held on February 15, 2019.

"We're always excited to hear that kids and parents love LeapFrog, but it's truly an honor to be nominated for Toy of the Year by our peers in the industry," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "We develop our toys to instill a love of learning in children and this recognition is a testament to that commitment."

The winners of the TOTY Awards will be selected by ballots cast by consumers, toy retailers, media and Toy Association members. Consumers can vote for their favorite playthings of the year at www.ToyAwards.org now through January 6.

LeapFrog's TOTY finalists can be found at www.leapfrog.com and include:

LeapStart® 3D : Experience the magic of the LeapStart® 3D Interactive Learning System and get kids excited about learning with 3D-like animations that magically bring the activities to life. Perfect for visual or auditory learners, the touch and talk activities enhance learning with interactive animations to help kids build math, reading, problem-solving skills and more. The LeapStart® library of 25+ books (each sold separately) covers a variety of preschool through first grade subjects for 2-7 year olds with more than 30 activities in every book. Many replayable activities have two levels with 50+ key skills per grade level, so kids can play and learn at the right level and move up when they're ready. A total of 400+ activities across the LeapStart® library help kids build tomorrow's skills today. (Ages 2-7; MSRP: $49.99 )

Learning Friends 100 Words Book™: Join animal friends Turtle, Tiger and Monkey as they explore new vocabulary in the Learning Friends 100 Words Book™. Explore the colorful pages and touch each picture to hear the animals say toddler-appropriate words along with exciting facts and sound effects. For an immersive language experience, slide the language switch to hear the words, songs and instructions in Spanish. Touch the pictures to hear silly sound effects in Fun Sounds mode or press the light-up star button to hear two learning songs. Discover new vocabulary with cute learning friends! (Ages 18+ months; MSRP: $17.99 )

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About The Toy Association

www.toyassociation.org /www.thegeniusofplay.org /www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $110.9 billion, and its 950+ members drive the annual $27 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play, and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned North American International Toy Fair and Fall Toy Preview; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

