LeapPoint Honored in Forbes as One of 'America's Best Management Consulting Firms' for Second Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapPoint, a management and technology consulting and implementation firm, announced today that Forbes magazine has recognized the organization as one of "America's Best Management Consulting Firms" for the second consecutive year. In 2018, LeapPoint appeared on Forbes' annual ranking of the highest-rated consultancies across all sectors and functional areas. This year, LeapPoint was among over 200 firms nationwide that received recommendations in the areas of consumer goods and retail, digital transformation, public sector, non-profit and education, data analytics and big data, and marketing branding and pricing.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as a top management consulting firm by Forbes for the second year in a row. The LeapPoint team and I are ecstatic about being included and receiving recommendations by client executives, peers, and partners," said Nicholas DeBenedetto, founder and CEO, LeapPoint. "Our consistently high ranking reflects LeapPoint's commitment to client success and our teammates' passion, hard work and dedication."

To compile its "Best Management Consulting Firms" list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as 1,000 senior executives who had worked with such firms over the last four years. Respondents were asked to recommend consultancies across the predetermined 16 sectors and 16 functional areas.

About LeapPoint

LeapPoint Consulting is a boutique consultancy founded in 2006 with a self-proclaimed mission "to drive enterprise change through the delivery of innovative solutions." Established by Big 4 alumni who sought more flexibility and agility in meeting clients' most critical business needs, the firm has a long history of experience in finance, HR, IT, marketing, and government consulting at the federal level. The firm prides itself on its ability to deliver "immediate and lasting benefits" to its clients. Since its inception, LeapPoint has grown to a lean yet effective team of more than forty consultants. Its people hail from a diversity of backgrounds and bring a wealth of expertise from all levels of the enterprise. Balancing strategic business acumen with deep functional expertise, LeapPoint offers its clients the right combination of strategic insight and tactical support. For more information, visit leappoint.com.

Media Contact:

Morgan Conroy

Phone: (908)370-5317

Email: mconroy@leappoint.com

Related Links

LeapPoint.com

Forbes

SOURCE LeapPoint

Related Links

http://LeapPoint.com

