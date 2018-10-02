LEAPROS® Releases Innovative Salary and Job Search Mobile App with National Search Capabilities

"In recent years our customers communicated to us the difficulty in the market to obtain specialized salary data and searchable job listings without the burden of ads, spam, and pricing barriers," says Joseph Ruiz, LEAPROS® President and Chief Empowerment Officer. "Further, as a specialized workforce solutions company, we recognized that many professionals routinely pivot from job search to hiring mode and vice versa. To solve this problem, we created the first mobile app designed to empower job seekers and employers to accomplish their job search and hiring objectives by providing a confluence of specialized salary data, job listings, and employment content in one single (and free) mobile app."

Some of the innovative features of the LEAPROS® Mobile App include:

Specialized Salary Guide

Access to national and region-specific salary data

Projected 2019 starting salaries for positions in finance, accounting, information technology, engineering, human resources, administration, supply chain, operations, sales and marketing

Great guide for payroll budgets, merit reviews, or discovering your earning potential!

Powerful Job Search Management Tool

Job search aggregator providing access to job listings anywhere in the US

Easily apply to or share job listings using keyword or category searches

Job search and application histories are automatically stored in the app, allowing job seekers to manage and organize their search activity more efficiently

Saves job seekers time and keeps their search confidential

Knowledge Pad

Access career news, job search and interview tips

Stay abreast of national and regional job market conditions and industry trends

Designed to empower job seekers to interview like a champ!

Availability

The free iPhone and iPad mobile app is available now in the Apple App Store. The free Android mobile app is also available now in the Google play and Android market. An online version, which includes downloadable salary data and job descriptions, can be found at www.leapros.com/mobile-app.

About LEAPROS® Workforce Solutions:

LEAPROS® strategically links employers and professionals through innovative workforce solutions, industry-shaping strategy, world-class customer service, and transformative technology that catalyze growth for impact. Operating on a national and virtual operating platform, the company provides executive and professional search, along with interim and project staffing solutions, for a variety of specialty areas. Areas of concentration include finance and accounting, information technology and engineering, human resources and administration, supply chain and operations, sales and marketing. To learn more about LEAPROS® and their workforce solutions, visit www.leapros.com or call 866-920-LEAP (5327) and ask to speak with one of their experienced recruitment partners.

SOURCE LEAPROS Workforce Solutions

Related Links

www.leapros.com

