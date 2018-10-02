LEAPROS® Releases Innovative Salary and Job Search Mobile App with National Search Capabilities
LEAPROS® Workforce Solutions proudly announces the launch of their new mobile application which allows users of this iOS and Android app to search for specialized salaries and job listings in all major markets in the U.S. - for free!
IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAPROS®, a specialized workforce solutions company known for crafting industry-shaping strategy through the development of transformative technology, has released a highly innovative mobile application designed for employers, job seekers, and employment enthusiasts. The LEAPROS® Mobile App is the first mobile app that provides a combination of specialized salary data, as well as job search listings, for all major markets in the United States. The app provides employers with region-specific and national salary data for specialized positions in finance, accounting, information technology, engineering, human resources, administration, supply chain, operations, sales and marketing. The app also provides job seekers and employment enthusiasts access to jobs anywhere in the US, as well as actionable information such as interview tips, job market updates, and career-related news.
"In recent years our customers communicated to us the difficulty in the market to obtain specialized salary data and searchable job listings without the burden of ads, spam, and pricing barriers," says Joseph Ruiz, LEAPROS® President and Chief Empowerment Officer. "Further, as a specialized workforce solutions company, we recognized that many professionals routinely pivot from job search to hiring mode and vice versa. To solve this problem, we created the first mobile app designed to empower job seekers and employers to accomplish their job search and hiring objectives by providing a confluence of specialized salary data, job listings, and employment content in one single (and free) mobile app."
Some of the innovative features of the LEAPROS® Mobile App include:
Specialized Salary Guide
- Access to national and region-specific salary data
- Projected 2019 starting salaries for positions in finance, accounting, information technology, engineering, human resources, administration, supply chain, operations, sales and marketing
- Great guide for payroll budgets, merit reviews, or discovering your earning potential!
Powerful Job Search Management Tool
- Job search aggregator providing access to job listings anywhere in the US
- Easily apply to or share job listings using keyword or category searches
- Job search and application histories are automatically stored in the app, allowing job seekers to manage and organize their search activity more efficiently
- Saves job seekers time and keeps their search confidential
Knowledge Pad
- Access career news, job search and interview tips
- Stay abreast of national and regional job market conditions and industry trends
- Designed to empower job seekers to interview like a champ!
Availability
The free iPhone and iPad mobile app is available now in the Apple App Store. The free Android mobile app is also available now in the Google play and Android market. An online version, which includes downloadable salary data and job descriptions, can be found at www.leapros.com/mobile-app.
About LEAPROS® Workforce Solutions:
LEAPROS® strategically links employers and professionals through innovative workforce solutions, industry-shaping strategy, world-class customer service, and transformative technology that catalyze growth for impact. Operating on a national and virtual operating platform, the company provides executive and professional search, along with interim and project staffing solutions, for a variety of specialty areas. Areas of concentration include finance and accounting, information technology and engineering, human resources and administration, supply chain and operations, sales and marketing. To learn more about LEAPROS® and their workforce solutions, visit www.leapros.com or call 866-920-LEAP (5327) and ask to speak with one of their experienced recruitment partners.
