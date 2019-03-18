Lear Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

News provided by

Lear Corporation

Mar 18, 2019, 16:10 ET

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) will hold a conference call to review the company's first quarter 2019 financial results and related matters on April 26, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call:

  • Domestic calls: (800) 789-4751
  • International calls: (973) 200-3975

The conference code is 1697928.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com.  The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The first quarter 2019 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on April 26, 2019.                                      

SOURCE Lear Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lear.com

Also from this source

Lear Invests in Israel-Based Maniv Mobility Venture Capital Fund...

Lear to Showcase Key Technologies at the Geneva Motor Show and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Lear Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

News provided by

Lear Corporation

Mar 18, 2019, 16:10 ET