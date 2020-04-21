Lear Provides Liquidity Update, Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today provided an update on its liquidity position, as well as details on the Company's first quarter 2020 earnings conference call.

As of the quarter ended April 4, 2020, Lear had approximately $2.45 billion in cash on hand, which includes $1 billion of cash proceeds from the Company's revolver drawdown, which was announced on March 26, 2020. Lear also has $750 million of remaining availability on its revolving credit facility, which matures in August 2024.

In addition, Lear announced that the Company will hold a conference call to review first quarter 2020 financial results and related matters on May 8, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call:

Domestic calls: (800) 789-4751

International calls: (973) 200-3975

The conference code is 4796123.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com. The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The first quarter 2020 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on May 8, 2020.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lear.com

