Lear to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a leading global supplier of automotive seating and electrical and electronic systems, today announced it will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami Beach, Florida on February 21, 2019. Representing Lear will be:

John Absmeier , Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Jason Cardew , Vice President, Finance

Lear's webcast will begin at 10:20 a.m. ET and will run approximately 30 minutes. A link to the Company audio webcast, as well as related presentation material, will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com prior to the webcast.

Lear Corporation is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive seating and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 169,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #148 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.

