Lear to Present at the Tenth Annual Goldman Sachs Global Automotive Conference

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a leading global supplier of automotive seating and electrical and electronic systems, will participate in the Tenth Annual Goldman Sachs Global Automotive Conference in London on November 29, 2018. Representing Lear will be:

Ray Scott , President and CEO

, President and CEO Jeff Vanneste , Senior Vice President and CFO

Lear's webcast will begin at 10:45 a.m. GMT (5:45 a.m. EST) and will run approximately forty minutes. The audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

Lear Corporation was founded in Detroit in 1917 as American Metal Products. Today, Lear is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive seating and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 165,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #148 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lear.com

