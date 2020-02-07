Lear to Present at Wolfe Research's Global Auto, Auto Tech and Mobility Conference

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat at Wolfe Research's Global Auto, Auto Tech and Mobility Conference in New York on February 25, 2020.

Representing Lear will be:

Ray Scott , President and CEO

, President and CEO Jason Cardew , Senior Vice President and CFO

, Senior Vice President and CFO John Absmeier , Chief Technology Officer

Lear's webcast will begin at 10:20 AM EST and will run approximately 40 minutes. The audio webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 39 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks #147 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lear.com

