Learn About the Benefits of Solar for Your Home, Family & Community

Generously supported by a grant from All Points North Foundation , this year's National Solar Tour is looking to engage over 20,000 attendees with hosts of Solar Sites and Local Solar Tours in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, with a special presence in rural areas and low and middle income (LMI) communities. Tour participants can: See solar buildings and systems up close. Ask solar homeowners questions about how their solar systems work . Learn why people in your community made the choice to go solar . Connect with other people who support solar energy and learn practical tips . Whether you are a solar owner, completely new to solar, or somewhere in between – this event is for you.

How to Attend

The National Solar Tour is open to the public and most events are free — everyone is welcome to attend. RSVP to attend the National Solar Tour virtually or in person at nationalsolartour.org/RSVP .

How to Host Your Own Tour or Site

There is still time to organize a Local Solar Tour or Solar Site in your neighborhood or virtually. Homeowners, businesses, and communities can sign up to showcase PV systems, along with other sustainable and energy-saving strategies. Share your unique solar story with others. Virtual sites are not required to provide location information beyond the city and zip code. Tour organizers can host Local Solar Tours and Solar Sites completely outside, inside with masks and social distancing, fully virtual or do a mix of virtual and in-person. See the current list of planned tour sites on the National Solar Tour map .

Sign up today to be a part of the ASES National Solar Tour and learn how you can be a part of the solar energy solution.

For questions, contact [email protected] . For National Solar Tour sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected] .

More about ASES:

ASES is the nation's leading association of renewable energy professionals and advocates. The organization has over 40 state and regional Chapters, including Student Chapters. ASES publishes the award-winning Solar Today magazine and the e-newsletter [email protected] and hosts the monthly ASES Webinar Series on a wide variety of energy related topics. The organization will also be hosting the 51st Annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2022: Energy Transition with Economic Justice, June 21-24, 2022, in Albuquerque, NM. The Call for Participation will open soon, stay tuned for more information by signing up for our email list or joining ASES.

