Learn About the Future of the Cybersecurity Workforce at SANS Northern Virginia - Fairfax 2020 Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Northern VA - Fairfax 2020 taking place February 10-15. The event features immersion-style courses and evening talks led by some of the brightest minds in the industry. Included on the agenda is a keynote by the Founder and President of National Security Corporation, G. Mark Hardy (@g_mark), entitled "The Future of the Cybersecurity Workforce."

"Half of what you know about security will be obsolete in 18 months," Hardy's corollary to Moore's Law sums it up. "Successful security practitioners dedicate themselves to life-long learning. But career success is more than technical; understanding the business and how to communicate with leadership is the critical skill that can move a career forward. We'll talk about exactly that as well as more wisdom on the future of the cybersecurity workforce."

In addition to his talk, Hardy will teach MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers. Security managers need both technical knowledge and management skills to gain the respect of technical team members, understand what technical staff are actually doing, and appropriately plan and manage security projects and initiatives. This course empowers students to become effective security managers by getting them up to speed quickly on information security issues and terminology.

Joining Hardy at SANS Northern VA - Fairfax 2020 is world-renowned penetration tester, author and SANS Principal Instructor, Bryce Galbraith (@brycegalbraith), who will teach SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style. Computer network defense expert and SANS Senior Instructor and course author, Chris Crowley (@CCrowMontance), will teach SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS Northern VA - Fairfax 2020, visit: https://www.sans.org/northern-va-fairfax-2020

