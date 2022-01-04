Learn from the Top-Producing Real Estate Professionals and Industry Coaches to Develop Strategies for Success in 2022. Tweet this

As 2022 kicks off, real estate practitioners should be ready to jump into the market, regardless of what it may bring. This means embracing new ways of doing business, from stepping up creativity in video marketing to adding alternative financing and purchasing models to your offerings.



The more than 20 sessions include:

Bring Your Listing Videos to the Next Level

How to Price Your Listing to Sell Faster and for More

Staging Your Listing for Maximum Results

Securing Your Financial Future

New Leads vs. Database: How to Focus on Your Best Sources of Business

The State of Real Estate With Sue Yannaccone

The New Rules of Safety: How to Protect Yourself, Your Clients and Your Business

The event's more than 50 speakers include:





About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston in Norwalk, Connecticut, as the residential real estate industry's leading independent source for news and information. It serves its community with Real Estate magazine, daily news and journalism on RISMedia.com, its consumer-facing content tool for brokers and agents—ACESocial, plus events and awards programs aimed at educating and celebrating real estate professionals. For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.

