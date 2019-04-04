Learn How to Develop a Solid Network Architecture to Improve Attack Prevention and Detection at SANS Kansas City Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced a new training event, SANS Kansas City 2019 (#SANSKansasCity) taking place June 10-15 in Missouri. Courses will cover cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, critical security controls, and digital forensics. Cyber security expert Greg Scheidel (@Greg_Scheidel) will discuss the importance of developing defensible networks during his evening talk "Raising the Bar for the Attacker [or: You can have my network when you pry it from my cold, stiff hands]."

According to Scheidel, "Today's most common attacks involve client-side exploits, where an attacker gains an initial foothold on a workstation through phishing or otherwise tricking a user into exposing their workstation to malicious code. Once the attacker gains that foothold, they immediately pivot and start looking for other, juicier hosts to attack. In a well-architected network, the attacker can be blocked from even talking to other client systems much less attacking them. This talk will discuss how to collaborate with your network architects to develop a defensible network, focusing on network design and PVLANs - just a few of the techniques covered in the five-day course SEC530: Defensible Security Architecture and Engineering."

SANS Kansas City 2019 offers courses for security professionals at every level. Those new to cyber security will benefit from the 301: Introduction to Cyber Security and SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style courses. Those with more focused job functions will benefit from courses like SEC560: Network Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking, and FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics. Bonus evening talks addressing some of today's most challenging cyber security issues will round out the agenda.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Kansas City 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/kansas-city-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

