Learn How to Master Windows Forensics at SANS Baltimore Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Baltimore Fall 2019 (#SANSBaltimore) taking place October 7-12 in Maryland. Courses will cover cyber defense, OSINT, intrusion detection, ethical hacking, penetration testing, digital forensics, and security management. Included on the agenda is FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis which provides in-depth digital forensics knowledge of the Microsoft Windows operating systems.

Digital forensic expert Lodrina Cherne (@hexplates), an honoree of SC Magazine's list of prestigious Women in IT Security 2019 will teach the FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis course. Cherne comments, "Windows is constantly making it easier for users to personalize their experience and it's so much more than just choosing your desktop picture. Everything from your preferred web browser to thumbnails of your photos make Windows easier to use and leave important information for investigators to recover. Hard drives are getting bigger every year and with them new digital breadcrumbs. Join me in Baltimore to learn what important Windows artifacts to focus on."

SANS Baltimore Fall 2019 features hands-on immersion courses and bonus evening talks offering tips and techniques to help InfoSec professionals win the battle against attackers. Included among the course line-up are SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis, SEC540: Cloud Security and DevOps Automation, FOR610: Reverse-Engineering Malware: Malware Analysis Tools and Techniques, MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy and Leadership, and more.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Baltimore Fall 2019, visit:

https://www.sans.org/baltimore-fall-2019

