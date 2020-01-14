Learn How to Monitor and Defend Wireless Technology at SANS St. Louis Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS St. Louis 2020 taking place March 8-13 in Missouri. Courses will arm InfoSec professionals with tools and techniques to address complex cyber security issues, such as analyzing and defending various wireless technologies. SEC617: Wireless Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking teaches technical skills required to understand, analyze and defend wireless technologies that have become ubiquitous in today's environments.

SEC617 instructor and co-author, James Leyte-Vidal (@jamesleytevidal), explains, "Wireless in our offices commonly meant Wi-Fi, but now it can realistically mean any number of protocols in common use including Bluetooth, Zigbee, RFID, etc. SEC617 has been reworked to cover many different types of wireless technologies we see in these environments, as well as strong methodologies and tools to interact with, and test, new or unexplored wireless protocols. Join me in St. Louis to learn more about evaluating your existing wireless solutions and preparing for new ones."

SANS St. Louis 2020 features immersion-style courses for security professionals at every level. Included in the course line-up are SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis, FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics, FOR498: Battlefield Forensics & Data Acquisition and more. Attendees can also test their skills at the Core NetWars Tournament.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS St. Louis 2020, visit: https://www.sans.org/st-louis-2020

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

