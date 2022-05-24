Learn the Key Pillars to a Successful Investment in Cannabis!

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenGrowth CPAs to host inaugural Cannabis Investor Roundtable next month on Wednesday, June 15th at 12 pm pacific. The one-hour virtual event will feature 4 panelists, 3 hot topics, and 1 live Q&A session. "We have an excellent presentation planned and trust it will provide a ton of value for investors interested in dipping their toe in or diving into this booming market," said Marketing Manager Danielle Gomez.

Save the Date Reminder

To sign up for the event, be sure to register at the link below. Interested parties are encouraged to grab their FREE ticket ahead of time. This is a tremendous opportunity to hear how investors view the current and future conditions of the marketplace, their due diligence process, and how to structure deals to protect portfolios in a high-risk industry. "We all know cannabis is recession proof - but in this virtual event, we explore the green rush and how recession proof legal cannabis really is!" said Gomez.

As a leading national cannabis accounting and advisory firm, GreenGrowth CPAs is creating a space for this discussion and bringing the top experts to the table to educate investors on this industry's dos and don'ts. This boutique firm, founded in 2016, has made it its mission to help cannabis companies identify and apply tax and business strategies to increase cash flow while ensuring they are in full compliance with all rules and regulations. They're known for their extensive knowledge base of blog articles and YouTube videos educating cannabis operators at every stage of the business cycle.

Form (hsforms.com)

For more information:

Please contact GreenGrowthCPAs.com

10250 Constellation Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90067

1-800-674-9050

[email protected]

Media Contact:

GreenGrowth CPAs

Danielle Gomez

Marketing Manager

1-800-674-9050

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenGrowth CPAs