Learn To Avoid The Six Common Errors In Marketing With USA Link System At This Year's B2B Marketing Expo At The LA Convention Center

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catch Ally Spinu, CEO of USA Link System, and her team of content innovators at the 2019 B2B Marketing Expo at the LA Convention Center on October 2 and 3. Ally will lead a panel discussion on the 6 Errors in Marketing: Common Mistakes Your Brand Should Avoid on October 2 in theater 4, room 1559 from 4:15-4:45PM.

"We have another chance at helping B2B companies grow their business," Ally says. Her team is beyond overjoyed to be participating in the marketing expo. As an online marketing agency based in Glendale, CA, they will find new businesses and startup companies who the team can help improve its digital marketing strategies.

USA Link System received multiple awards at the 2018 Small Business Expo where they won Best Marketing Agency and SBE's SBE100 America's Leading Small Business Visionaries. "The awards we receive are testaments to our commitment to serving hardworking, thriving B2Bs in and outside of the US," Ally elaborates. ULS has helped prominent social media influencers connect with their followers by developing user-friendly and mobile-ready websites.

Join Ally Spinu and team ULS for a fun, informative 2-day event in the heart of Downtown LA. Get a glimpse of the presentation here!

Panel Discussion:

Topic: 6 Errors in Marketing: Common Mistakes Your Brand Should Avoid

Date and Time: October 2, 2019, 4:15-4:45PM

Location: Theater 4, room 1559

General Information:

B2B Marketing Expo

USA Link System, booth 1950

October 2-3, 2019, 10AM-5PM

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

