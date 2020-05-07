"Learn without Leaving the Lab": CFSRE Hosts 3rd Annual Online Forensic Symposium Series

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Forensic Science Research & Education (CFSRE) and Symposium Founder/Organizer, Tom Gluodenis, Ph.D., have entered a collaborative agreement to develop and host an expanded series of events under the highly acclaimed Online Forensic Symposium: Current Trends brand.

Established in 2018 as a means of providing affordable, accessible, and impactful continuing education to the international forensic community, the event has since reached over 2,000 practitioners, researchers, students and educators in over 63 countries. This year's Current Trends Symposium Series will offer free, week long programs addressing topics in Forensic Toxicology (starting June 8th), Forensic Trace Analysis (starting July 29th), and Seized Drug Analysis (starting October 26th). "The ultimate goal is to create a global learning environment that encourages dissemination of ideas and best practices while offering accessible, quality education particularly to those unable to travel due to cost or other factors" says Tom Gluodenis, the Symposium's Founder. In addition to the invited lectures, the event features live panel discussions, a weeklong virtual poster session, and allows for interaction through discussion boards and chat sessions. "Advances in technology have made it easier than ever to bring together practitioners across geography and time zones. With the number of face-to-face conferences cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, we are happy to leverage our expertise in this area to ensure the forensic community can still meet their continuing education requirements," says Heather McKiernan, CFSRE Director.

Registrants unable to attend the live event will be able to view recordings on-demand for up to one year after the initial broadcast with full access to all slides, posters, and recorded presentations along with links to related resources. For more information, visit www.forensicsymposium.org.

About CFSRE

The CFSRE has been established to promote continuing professional development for forensic scientists, application of new technologies to criminal investigations, a myriad of forensic research and grant work, and educational programs in forensic science.

About Dr. Tom Gluodenis

Dr. Gluodenis has spent 30 years in the private sector driving global forensic technology commercialization. Coupled with his role in academia at Lincoln University, PA and service on several consensus and standards boards, Dr. Gluodenis is an expert resource on forensic trends, regulations, and technologies.

