Learners of all Ages Invited to Celebrate National STEAM Day on hoopla digital, Home of the Largest and Most Diverse Collection of STEAM Content for Public Libraries

HOLLAND, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National STEAM Day is Sunday, November 8th, and hoopla digital, the category-creating mobile and online service for public libraries, is inviting learners of all ages to celebrate the day by exploring its expansive STEAM content offering – the largest and most diverse collection of its kind from a public library digital service. hoopla digital is spotlighting a curated National STEAM Day Content List including best-selling titles in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics, and selections from educators Ty Cook and Tanya Diaz-Rothman. The selections are available via the hoopla digital mobile app or website to anyone with a library card from a participating public library.

hoopla digital’s National STEAM Day Content List includes titles for learners of all ages. Explore this year’s picks, and hoopla’s full STEAM collection, at hoopladigital.com

"hoopla digital is home to the largest and most diverse collection of STEAM content available through any public library digital service and we continue to build it. The need for high quality STEAM content has taken on an even greater importance as students have been forced to pivot to remote learning and we've been there to aid their studies at home," said hoopla digital co-founder Jeff Jankowski. "For this year's list, we focused on titles that can enhance the virtual learning experience and keep students engaged, even remotely. We're also sharing titles that can serve adults who are exploring new workplace skills and career paths."

A Pew Research Center survey finds that while only 13% of the U.S. currently works in science, technology, engineering or mathematics, nearly half of the U.S. population expressed interest in exploring a career in this field at some point in life.

hoopla's offering represents diversity and representation of women and BIPOC in STEAM – populations historically underrepresented in the STEAM workforce.

"We're committed to partnering with our public library customers to provide their patrons with access to the right educational content to pursue a career in STEAM or to simply sharpen their STEAM skillset. We hope this reading list and our full offering of content can spark new interests in these areas and inspire continued education," added Jankowski.

Each category of the list features a selection from hoopla Bonus Borrows, a collection of 1,000+ titles that patrons have unlimited access to throughout November (without using allotted monthly borrows).

hoopla digital's National STEAM DAY Content List:

Early Learners

Astro Girl by Ken Wilson-Max (with narration by Robin Eller ): This heartwarming story of an aspiring astronaut brings space travel up close for young learners.

This heartwarming story of an aspiring astronaut brings space travel up close for young learners. Dream Big, Little Scientists by Michelle Schaub , Alice Potter : Spark curiosity and exploration with this innovative bedtime story for budding scientists.

Spark curiosity and exploration with this innovative bedtime story for budding scientists. I know Numbers! by Taro Gomi : This Bonus Borrows picture book will charm and inform the youngest of readers, offering them a unique and useful look at a key concept we count on.

This Bonus Borrows picture book will charm and inform the youngest of readers, offering them a unique and useful look at a key concept we count on. Kaia And The Bees by Maribeth Boelts (with narration by Sisi Aisha Johnson , Bill Andrew Quinn ): Buzzing with story time potential, this read-along is an honest and relatable tale about bravery and compassion, as well as the importance of bees to our world.

Children

Teens

Climate Changed by Philippe Squarzoni : A graphic novel that weaves together scientific research with extensive expert interviews to explain global warming.

: A graphic novel that weaves together scientific research with extensive expert interviews to explain global warming. Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly : The phenomenal true story of the black female mathematicians at NASA whose calculations helped fuel some of America's greatest achievements in space.

: The phenomenal true story of the black female mathematicians at NASA whose calculations helped fuel some of America's greatest achievements in space. I Moved To Los Angeles To Work In Animation by Natalie Nourigat : This autobiographical how-to explores the pursuit of a career in animation – pairing humor with illustrated advice about salaries, studio culture and everything in between.

This autobiographical how-to explores the pursuit of a career in animation – pairing humor with illustrated advice about salaries, studio culture and everything in between. Marie Curie : A Life Of Discovery by Alice Milani : A Bonus Borrows selection that follows the celebrated Nobel Prize winner from her time as a struggling governess to her years in France making breakthrough discoveries.

Adults

A Human Algorithm by Flynn Coleman : A groundbreaking narrative on the urgency of ethically designed AI and a guidebook to reimagining life in the era of intelligent technology.

: A groundbreaking narrative on the urgency of ethically designed AI and a guidebook to reimagining life in the era of intelligent technology. Bill Nye : Science Guy : This PBS film gives a behind-the-scenes portrait of Bill Nye and follows him as he takes off his Science Guy lab coat to stop the spread of anti-scientific thinking across the world.

This PBS film gives a behind-the-scenes portrait of and follows him as he takes off his Science Guy lab coat to stop the spread of anti-scientific thinking across the world. Remember The Sultana : A Bonus Borrows documentary film that explores the United States' worst maritime disaster.

A Bonus Borrows documentary film that explores worst maritime disaster. The ECO Guide To Careers That Make A Difference by Kevin Doyle: Immerse yourself in the strategies and tactics that leading edge professionals are using to tackle pressing problems and create innovative solutions.

To access the above titles and the entire collection of STEAM content on hoopla digital, including hoopla's new Bonus Borrow Learning At Home collection, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

hoopla digital is in over 8,000 public libraries across the U.S. and Canada. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

About hoopla digital

hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America to provide online and mobile access to thousands of Movies, TV Shows, Music, eBooks, Audiobooks and Comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

SOURCE hoopla digital

Related Links

http://www.hoopladigital.com

