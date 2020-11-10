According to research conducted by the Society for Human Resources (SHRM), " respectful treatment of employees at all levels " is ranked by over 70 percent of employees as one of the top factors of job satisfaction. Meanwhile, the annual cost of workplace conflict, based on research by CCP Global Human Capital , is nearly $360 billion. Currently, there are more than 3,600 open Workplace Conflict Resolution positions nationwide on ZipRecruiter. The median salary for a Conflicts Manager, according to Salary.com, is $90,913 ."

"Conflicts and misunderstandings are common in the modern workplace, but when tempers flare and stressful situations create untenable conditions, professional and corporate reputations can be at risk," said [email protected] Chief Operating Officer, Dhiraj Bansal. "The Workplace Conflict Resolution Specialization is designed for managers and human resources professionals seeking to improve relationships between co-workers and teams; prevent fraud, harassment, and bullying; and transform organizational culture for the better."

The [email protected]' Workplace Conflict Resolution Specialization includes nine self-paced courses that comprise:

10 Steps to Replacing Workplace Bullying with a Positive Workplace

AARP vs. EEOC: Impact on Workplace Wellness

Ethics and Attitude in the Workplace

Fraud in the Workplace

Harassment: A Bystander's Guide to Action and Restoring Workplace Respect

How to Deal with Difficult People

Investigating a Complaint of Inappropriate Behavior in the Workplace

Resolving Workplace Conflict

Workplace Organization for Productivity

Upon completing the specialization, learners will receive a Forbes Specialist Certificate of Completion to show their employer and add to their resume and LinkedIn profile. Those who would like to start the Workplace Conflict Resolution Specialization can do so with a 14-day free trial. [email protected] subscription plans are as low as $12.50 per month. For additional information, visit learn.forbes.com.

About [email protected]

Launched by Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) and Forbes in 2018, [email protected] is an online learning platform offering skills-based learning options for professionals that are self-paced, affordable, and time-saving without having to commit to a degree. [email protected] offers carefully curated courses for Specializations, Learning Pathways, Certifications, and 750+ single courses in marketing, human resources, leadership, finance, accounting, entrepreneurship, sales, communications, customer service, personal development, and project management.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

Contact:

Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

858.668.2586 x11636

SOURCE [email protected]