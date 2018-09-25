Learn@Forbes Names Dhiraj Bansal Chief Operating Officer

Prior to joining Learn@Forbes, Bansal served as the Vice President of Customer Success and Business Development for Edison Software, where, as part of executive team, he was responsible for customer relationship management, revenue maintenance and growth, business development activities, and management of Edison's API business. Bansal also previously served in roles at dotin.us, Return Path, Motley Bunch, [24]7.ai, and Spansion (now known as Cypress Semiconductor)/AMD.

"Dhiraj has extensive background in building and scaling businesses to achieve and exceed revenue targets. He also brings with him a proven track record of accelerating outcomes by building and deepening relationships with customers and partners. He is joining Learn@Forbes in this critical phase and at the right time to support growth," said Malik. "We are excited to have him as part of the team."

Bansal holds an MBA with honors from the UC Berkeley Walter A. Haas School of Business, a Master's from the University of Maryland at College Park, and a Bachelor's from the Indian Institute of Technology.

With a carefully curated list of courses led by industry experts from the world of business and technology, the information offered through Learn@Forbes courses is immediately applicable in the workplace. From Leadership and Business Management to data analytics and digital marketing, the Learn@Forbes platform was built for professionals who need to fill a knowledge gap or improve a certain skill, making it an ideal fit for employers looking for high-impact training resources. The online courses are self-paced and may offer certification or Continuing Education credits (where applicable).

About Learn@Forbes

Launched by Bridgepoint Education and Forbes Media in 2018, Learn@Forbes is a time-saving alternative to traditional online schools, offering top courses for today's demanding career fields and disciplines – Leadership, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, IT & Software, Sales, and Business. For more information, visit Learn.Forbes.com, www.facebook.com/LearnForbes, www.twitter.com/LearnForbes, https://www.linkedin.com/company/18426357/.

Contact: Lauren Coartney

877.576.3727 x11691 · media@learnatforbes.com

SOURCE Learn@Forbes

Related Links

http://Learn.Forbes.com

