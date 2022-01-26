Learning Ally Names Dr. Molly Ness V.P. of Academic Advisory to Advance Organization's Mission of "Literacy-for-All"

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a leading nonprofit education solutions organization working with U.S. educators to improve reading achievement, has appointed Dr. Molly Ness as Vice President of Academic Content. Dr. Ness will support the organization's Solutions Design team in the development and advancement of its early literacy and whole child framework.

Dr. Molly Ness

Heather Wiederstein, Vice President of Solutions Design for Learning Ally, said, "Molly adds an inordinate depth of knowledge to our team. Her research on reading instruction, teachers' instructional decisions, and dyslexia lends vital insight to the critical needs of educators. We are grateful for her expertise and passion for educators and students."

Dr. Ness holds a doctorate in reading education from the University of Virginia. She is a former classroom teacher, as well as a leading researcher on the science of reading. For sixteen years, she was an Associate Professor in Childhood Education at Fordham University in New York, and is the author of four books and numerous peer-reviewed articles. In 2019, she began the End Book Deserts podcast to call attention to the issue of book access and equity. She serves on the Board of Directors for the International Literacy Association and on the elementary advisory panel for Penguin Random House.

"It is an honor to join the team at Learning Ally," said Dr. Ness. "To work with an organization and collaborate with like-minded literacy advocates who truly care about the professional lives of teachers and the learning outcomes of students is a mission I am eager to be a part of."

About Learning Ally

LEARNING ALLY is a leading nonprofit education organization dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allow us to support more than 1.6 million students and 260,000 educators across the United States.

The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution is our cornerstone award-winning reading resource used in more than 20,100 schools to help students with reading deficits succeed. Composed of high quality, human-read audiobooks, and a suite of teacher resources to monitor and support student progress, it is proven to double the rate of reading growth and designed to turn struggling readers into engaged learners.

In 2021, The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution received six education awards including T&L's Award of Excellence for Best Back to School Solution for Secondary Education, T&L Best Remote and Blended Learning Tool, and SIIA Codie Finalist for Best Virtual Learning Solution. Learning Ally was also named a "World Changing Ideas" Organization in the category of Education by Fast Company. For more information, visit www.LearningAlly.org .

Media Contact: Valerie Chernek

410.960.4060

[email protected]

SOURCE Learning Ally