Learning Ally Presents Annual Spotlight on Dyslexia 2022

PRINCETON, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national nonprofit and leading literacy education solutions provider, has announced its annual Spotlight on Dyslexia virtual conference . The two-day event will take place June 9th and 10th, 2022. It is designed for educators who want to deliver transformational change in student literacy outcomes in their districts, schools, and classrooms.

Learning Ally hosts the conference with top literacy education thought leaders and scientists who share the latest research, resources, and techniques to improve reading achievement in schools. Now in its seventh year, Spotlight on Dyslexia is one of the largest professional learning events in the United States. The organization hosts several virtual educational events throughout the year to improve instructional knowledge on Whole Child Literacy™, Early Literacy, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Dyslexia, the Science of Reading, and Literacy Leadership.

"By the fourth grade, an estimated 65% of children are reading below proficiency, and one in five has a learning disability," said Lee Peters, Learning Ally's Chief Operating Officer. "Educators who attend our Spotlight Learning Series and ongoing professional learning programming gain the knowledge necessary to begin the journey of becoming literacy leaders. They are equipped with essential instructional knowledge and new skills that help them drive higher reading outcomes. They are champions in their schools and districts. They lead the charge to close the achievement gap and to ensure more equitable learning opportunities; especially, among students from disadvantaged communities."

In the Spotlight on Dyslexia, attendees will interact with colleagues using 1:1 video chat technology and listen and learn from 23 literacy experts on a secure platform. This year's speakers include:

Ameer Baraka - a renowned actor who will discuss how his own challenges with dyslexia almost took his freedom, and how learning disabilities impact the school-to-prison pipeline;

- a renowned actor who will discuss how his own challenges with dyslexia almost took his freedom, and how learning disabilities impact the school-to-prison pipeline; Monica Genta - educator, author, and Ted Talk speaker who will present a raw and relevant look at trends happening in schools; and,

- educator, author, and speaker who will present a raw and relevant look at trends happening in schools; and, DeJunne' Clark Jackson - CALT and President of The Reading League Louisiana, who will discuss her work with general education and special education students to accelerate reading progress.

Key learning takeaways for attendees include:

The latest research on dyslexia and the neuroscience of how we learn.

How to customize instruction through an understanding of the Science of Reading.

Daily instructional best practices based on foundational reading knowledge.

Accommodations, interventions, remediation, and social-emotional supports.

How to strengthen learning confidence with a "student-centered" whole-child literacy approach.

Actionable plans to ensure equity in learning, especially for diverse student populations.

This year's Spotlight on Dyslexia event will celebrate educators receiving Learning Ally's 2022 National Achievement Awards. The annual awards program recognizes exemplary educators using audiobooks to "level the playing field" for students with reading challenges.

The organization will also name the 2022 teachers and students winning the 2022 Great Reading Games. This rewards-based reading challenge sparks the joy of reading, to increase reading habits, and strengthen fundamental reading skills in comprehension, vocabulary, and fluency.

Spotlight on Dyslexia is live and on-demand through December 2022. Educators can earn up to 20 certified education certificates approved by ALTA (Academics Language and Therapy Association).

Registration is now open with group discounts available. Call 800-221-4792.

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 1.6 million students and 260,000 educators across the United States.

The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, a seven-time award-winning supplemental reading resource, ensures students in grades 3-12 receive equitable access to curriculum, literature, and popular titles they want and need to read for school. It is proven to double the rate of reading growth and designed to turn struggling readers into engaged learners.

