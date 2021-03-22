Learning Ally's Spotlight on Dyslexia Virtual Conference Presents Leading Experts on Literacy and the Science of Reading

PRINCETON, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the highly reputable and popular "Spotlight on Learning" Conference series, Learning Ally will host its 6th Spotlight on Dyslexia virtual conference on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM CT. Previously attended by over 9,000 educators, this year's Spotlight on Dyslexia brings together leading experts in the fields of dyslexia, literacy and neuroscience to share new research, strategies, and insights for identifying and supporting students who struggle with reading. Participants can earn up to 12 continuing education certifications by participating live or on-demand through December 1, 2021.

After a year of pandemic related classroom disruption and learning loss, it is imperative for educators to be equipped with the latest research and resources to help their students. This year's conference will explore the intersection of educational practice and dyslexia neuroscience, and how actively striving to create a culture of literacy in the classroom can not only benefit students who struggle with dyslexia, but all students, making this conference a great resource for both general and special educators.

There will be three keynote addresses. Andrew Lewis, 2-time Olympian and founder of the AL Sailing Foundation, will present Perseverance, Passion and Purpose: Finding My Way; Dr. David Kilpatrick, Professor of Psychology at CUNY Cortland, will present Embracing the Scientific Revolution in Reading and Dragging Your Colleagues Along with You; and Dr. Susan Hall, author and reading expert, will present What Does Structured Literacy Look Like in Practice?.

With the continued disruption to education over the past year, Spotlight on Dyslexia is an essential resource for educators, providing learning and actionable tools to help them reduce student learning loss. Dr. Terrie Noland, Learning Ally's V.P. of Educator Initiatives, says, "We're bringing together educators from all spaces within a school: specialists, generalists, and administrators, to help create a collective efficacy that positively affects all students who struggle to read. Right now, that's more important than ever."

This year, the live conference will be delivered on a state-of-the-art virtual platform that promises to provide a more robust experience for participants compared to previous years. As always, the unique learning experience will include the ability for participants and presenters to interact directly via live polling, Q&A's, and by direct chat. It is also an amazing opportunity to network with other educators and education professionals.

There are two ways to experience Spotlight on Dyslexia this year. For those who only want to participate in the event on the day of, Basic passes are available. For those who want to get more out of the event, Premium passes include everything past attendees have come to expect, like on-demand access to all sessions through December 1, 2021 and the ability to earn up to 12 continuing education credits for every session attended—even on-demand sessions. Continuing education hours for this event are approved by ALTA.

The Spotlight on Dyslexia virtual conference is $69 for a Basic pass or $99 for a Premium pass. On-demand content will be available through December 1, 2021. Register now .

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education solutions organization dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allow us to support more than 200,000 educators across the U.S. The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution is our cornerstone award-winning reading accommodation used in more than 18,500 schools to help students with reading deficits succeed.

