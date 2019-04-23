Learning Ally's Spotlight on Dyslexia Virtual Conference Shines Light on "How the Brain Reads" For Educators and Parents

PRINCETON, N.J., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, with edWeb.net, will host the 4th virtual conference Spotlight on Dyslexia on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm ET.

Designed for teachers, administrators, and parents, Spotlight on Dyslexia brings 16 world-class experts in the fields of dyslexia, assistive technology and neuroscience to share new research, strategies and insights for identifying and supporting students with dyslexia.

"There is a national conversation taking place in our schools, our homes and our nation about the increasing number of students who are struggling to read," said Terrie Noland, VP of Educator Initiatives at Learning Ally. "This event offers tremendous expertise and learning engagement for anyone who works with or has a child with dyslexia or other reading struggles."

Dr. Maryanne Wolf, a noted expert in the field of education and cognitive neuroscience will keynote, Lessons from the Reading Brain for Dyslexia, Early Diagnosis and Intervention. Her presentation will bring new insights to the prediction, early diagnosis, and targeted intervention of children with dyslexia.

Attendees will have opportunities to directly interact and engage with the presenters, as well as other parents and educators as they discuss important professional learning topics. Educators can earn up to 16 CE Certifications from edWeb.net.

The Spotlight on Dyslexia Virtual Conference is $99. Content will be available on-demand through September 30, 2019. For more information or to register go to Spotlight on Dyslexia.

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading education solutions organization committed to transforming the lives of struggling learners. The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution is a proven reading accommodation comprised of human-read audiobooks, student-centric features and a suite of teacher resources. Used in more than 17,000 schools, this solution successfully helps students with reading deficits become engaged learners and reach their academic potential.

About Dr. Maryanne Wolf

Dr. Wolf is currently working with members of the Dyslexia Center in the UCSF School of Medicine and the faculty at Chapman University on issues related to dyslexia. She completed her doctorate at Harvard University in the Department of Human Development and Psychology in the Graduate School of Education, where she began her work in cognitive neuroscience and psycholinguistics on the reading brain, language, and dyslexia. She is a frequent presenter and the author of more than 160 scientific articles. Dr. Wolf also designed the RAVE-O reading intervention for children with dyslexia and co-authored the RAN/RAS naming speed tests, a major predictor of dyslexia across all languages.

SOURCE Learning Ally

Related Links

https://learningally.org

