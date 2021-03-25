Learning During The Pandemic: Klassroom and Johns Hopkins University Launched New Course Discussing Managing Mental Health and Wellbeing for Students and School Personnel

BALTIMORE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Johns Hopkins School of Education partnered with Klassroom to launch their newest course, Learning During a Pandemic: Managing Mental Health for Students and School Personnel .

Designed by the interdisciplinary experts from the Johns Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools , the course was created to support teachers, students and schools during these unprecedented times.

The course curriculum offers guidance, expert knowledge and key strategies for students and school staff to cope with the anxiety and mental health stressors that come from teaching and learning during a pandemic.

The rise in COVID-19 cases has created high levels of stress for both students and teachers. That is why maintaining an environment that is conducive to learning has been a challenge, while the mental and physical health impacts on school personnel have been detrimental.

Data has shown that high-stress environments harm many aspects of everyday life, compromising overall health, sleep, quality of life, and teachers' performance.

Teaching under normal circumstances has been recognized as a high-stress job, and the stress has only been intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Left unchecked, these stressors have the potential to undermine student learning and achievement, while impacting the success and wellbeing of the teachers .

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, survey results found that 94% of teachers in the US plan to continue teaching in the future. The difference is that 99% of teachers returning to school prioritize a safe and healthy school environment. Teachers want their school leaders to prioritize their safety.

Yet, many teachers feel that their school is not prepared for classes to resume safely.

Annette Campbell Anderson, lead course creator at JHU, spoke at the ESEA conference about rethinking what "school" means as an experience and what can be done to create safe and healthy schools. "Our program aims to address a definitive 21st-century problem facing education across our country, ensuring that students experience a safe school environment".

Educators and school leaders that complete the course curriculum will be equipped to:

Address the pandemic's impact on teacher and student mental wellbeing

Learn how to support student learning

Discover key coping strategies to identify and remediate mental health stressors affecting students, teachers and school-based personnel

Create safe and supported classrooms during the pandemic and beyond

One of the most impactful ways to support your school community is to align both leadership and teachers with the knowledge, training, and tools they need to support themselves, each other, students and the school community.

