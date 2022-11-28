Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size to Grow by USD 44978.02 Million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global learning management system (LMS) market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The consumer electronics market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global learning management system (LMS) market size is estimated to increase by USD 44978.02 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.85%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Learning Management System Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global learning management system (LMS) market is fragmented, with the presence of many local and international players. The majority of the vendors in the market are based in North America and Europe. Most of the vendors operating have a strong geographical presence, cater to multiple end-user segments, and provide differentiated features in their product offerings. The vendors are also diversifying portfolios by developing software solutions that can be accessed on-premises or on cloud.

However, vendors are facing stiff competition from open-source LMS solutions such as Moodle. Open-source LMS is increasingly being adopted in various parts of Europe and in certain parts of North America and APAC, especially in the academic sector. Apart from this, the advent of alternative solutions such as Nextgen LMS and AI have compelled vendors to up their game and provide additional features with LMS software or else get substituted. Hence, the competition among the vendors is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

Adrenalin eSystems Ltd.: The company offers learning management systems such as Adrenalin Learning Management System.

The company offers learning management systems such as Adrenalin Learning Management System. Blackboard Inc.: The company offers learning management systems such as Blackboard Learn.

The company offers learning management systems such as Blackboard Learn. Classe365: The company offers learning management systems such as Classe365 LMS.

The company offers learning management systems such as Classe365 LMS. Clearlake Capital Group L.P.: The company offers learning management systems such as Cornerstone LMS software.

The company offers learning management systems such as Cornerstone LMS software. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy report!

Global Learning management system (LMS) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global learning management system (LMS) market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global learning management system (LMS) market.

North America held a 34% share of the global learning management system market in 2022. The increasing popularity of continuous learning is encouraging schools and institutions to invest in modern technologies that can be used to provide students with a unique learning experience and enable educators to deliver and access content from anywhere at any given point in time. Also, the increased popularity and growing awareness of eLearning have increased the scope for growth in the learning management system market in North America .

Segment Overview

By end-user, the global learning management system (LMS) market is segmented into academic and corporate.

The market share growth of the academic segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising popularity of online learning and the increase in the number of universities providing online learning. Further, the growing prominence of m-learning as a mode of teaching in schools and colleges has been fostering the growth of the segment.

Download a FREE sample report

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector is driving the growth of the market. Educational institutions and corporate organizations are increasingly opting for a next-generation digital learning environment (NGDLE) to develop effective learning programs that ensure high efficiency in executing tasks and better retention rates of employees. LMS is part of NGDLEs, which not only provides a centralized learning environment but also helps support the pedagogical model of teaching in schools, colleges, and corporates. Thus, the increasing adoption of NGLDE will drive the growth of the global learning management system market during the forecast period.



The adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector is driving the growth of the market. Educational institutions and corporate organizations are increasingly opting for a next-generation digital learning environment (NGDLE) to develop effective learning programs that ensure high efficiency in executing tasks and better retention rates of employees. LMS is part of NGDLEs, which not only provides a centralized learning environment but also helps support the pedagogical model of teaching in schools, colleges, and corporates. Thus, the increasing adoption of NGLDE will drive the growth of the global learning management system market during the forecast period. Key Trend - The increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS is the key trend in the market. With the advent of technologies, organizations are increasingly embracing cloud-based solutions. To cater to this growing interest, vendors are switching to cloud-based LMS. These solutions eliminate the need for servers on the organization's premises. They are available on a subscription basis and the implementation cost is very less when compared with traditional LMS. Many such benefits associated with the adoption of cloud-based LMS will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus.



The increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS is the key trend in the market. With the advent of technologies, organizations are increasingly embracing cloud-based solutions. To cater to this growing interest, vendors are switching to cloud-based LMS. These solutions eliminate the need for servers on the organization's premises. They are available on a subscription basis and the implementation cost is very less when compared with traditional LMS. Many such benefits associated with the adoption of cloud-based LMS will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus. Major Challenge - An increase in the number of open-source LMS is the major challenge in the market. The adoption of open-source LMS is increasing in the academic sector, especially in the higher education sector. Their increased adoption has resulted in an influx of LMS providers offering open-source platforms for end-users. Besides, open-source LMS solutions do not fall under restrictive copyright laws, which deduct the licensing fee from the cost of ownership. All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find few insights from, a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this learning management system (LMS) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the learning management system (LMS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the learning management system (LMS) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the learning management system (LMS) market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of learning management system (LMS) market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education share is expected to increase by USD 4.05 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30%. The market is segmented by application (blended learning, content management, CBE, and learning analytics) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

for higher education share is expected to increase by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30%. The market is segmented by application (blended learning, content management, CBE, and learning analytics) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). The predicted growth of the e-learning market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.72 trillion at a progressing CAGR of 16.35%. The market is segmented by end-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

Learning Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 44978.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adrenalin eSystems Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Classe365, Clearlake Capital Group L.P., D2L Corp., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis, GENTLAB S.R.L, Instructure Holdings Inc., Looop Online Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global learning management system market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global learning management system market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on On-cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on On-cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adrenalin eSystems Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Adrenalin eSystems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Adrenalin eSystems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Adrenalin eSystems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Blackboard Inc.

Exhibit 111: Blackboard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Blackboard Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Classe365

Exhibit 114: Classe365 - Overview



Exhibit 115: Classe365 - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Classe365 - Key offerings

12.6 Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

Exhibit 117: Clearlake Capital Group L.P. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Clearlake Capital Group L.P. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Clearlake Capital Group L.P. - Key offerings

12.7 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 120: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: D2L Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: D2L Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: D2L Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Degreed Inc.

Exhibit 124: Degreed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Degreed Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Degreed Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Docebo Inc.

Exhibit 127: Docebo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Docebo Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Docebo Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Instructure Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 130: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 133: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 138: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 139: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

12.13 PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 142: PowerSchool Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: PowerSchool Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: PowerSchool Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 SAP SE

Exhibit 145: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 146: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 147: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 148: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.15 Skillsoft Corp.

Exhibit 150: Skillsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Skillsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Skillsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Skillsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd

Exhibit 154: Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 155: Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings

12.17 Workday Inc.

Exhibit 157: Workday Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Workday Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Workday Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio