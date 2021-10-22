Learning Management System Market Records a CAGR of 20.19% by 2025|Evolving Opportunities With Oracle Corp & SAP SE |17000+ Technavio Reports

The learning management system market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector. However, factors such as interoperability issues may impede market growth.

The learning management system market analysis includes segmentation based on end-user, deployment, and geography. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The learning management system market covers the following areas:

Some Companies Mentioned

Blackboard Inc.

Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

D2L Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Learning Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blackboard Inc., Clearlake Capital Group L.P., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Instructure Inc., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Group LLC, SAP SE, and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

